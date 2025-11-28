Bury St Edmunds are up to fourth in National League Two East after coming from behind to beat Barnes 24-14 on Saturday.

Matches between the two teams are generally open, high-scoring affairs. But the horrendous weather conditions dictated a much different display from both sides.

Bury score a try in the pouring rain against Barnes last weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury opened the scoring with a converted Ben Penfold penalty. Barnes hit back with scrum-half Iago Davies sniping down the blind side and Graham Harvey converting.

Ruraidh Williams scored for Bury from a successful catch and drive which Penfold converted. But Daniel Robertshaw repaid the compliment for Barnes, Graham again converting for a 14-10 advantage.

As the half progressed and the conditions worsened, both teams struggled for any territory and they were thankful for the interval.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the way the first ended. Bury, however, seemed to be coping better with the conditions and began to win the battle for field position and possession.

Samir Kharbouch battles for Bury against Barnes. Picture: Mecha Morton

Star man Josh Pilkington punished Barnes with an excellent display of tactical kicking and the following up players did their bit.

The introduction of Parilli-Ocampo bolstered Bury's scrum, and the ensuing penalty catch and drive saw Williams score his second try, which Penfold again converted.

Bury were clearly winning the fight for field position and numerous forward drives gave the effervescent Ben Cooper the chance to crash over.

Penfold converted for what looked to be a winning score and so it proved. Barnes had little to offer and what they did, Bury repelled with disciplined defence.

Tim Andrew tries to escape a Barnes tackle. Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury director of rugby James Shannahan was delighted in the way his players adapted to the conditions and the pragmatic approach they took to secure an impressive win over their old rivals.

Bury return to league action with a trip to Henley on December 6.

Bury: Rees, Andrew, Hema, Kharbouch, Denham, Penfold, Pilkington, Harwood-Hughes, Walliker, Cooper, Sams, Bretag-Norris, Grigg-Pettitt, Andrews, R Williams. Subs: Hicks, Parillo-Campo, Cilia, Price, M Williams.