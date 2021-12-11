Mildenhall head into today's local derby at Newmarket Town (3pm) boosted by the return of playmaker Tommy Robinson.

The attacking wide midfielder or forward player previously signed for the Recreation Way outfit from Bury Town in February 2019.

The set piece specialist, who broke through at Cornard United, has since had spells with fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clubs Ely City and, most recently, Whitton United.

Tommy Robinson has resigned for Mildenhall Town Picture: Mildenhall Town FC

Mildenhall manager Ricky Cornish told the club's website: "We are very pleased to have Robbo back.

"He's a bit different to what we already have and I'm sure he'll continue to develop under us.

"Robbo gives us some other options and he cannot wait to get started again."

Tommy Robinson in action during his previous spell with Mildenhall Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Robinson, who had a long spell out with a double leg break from October 2019, leaves Whitton having made 14 appearances (seven starts) this season, scoring one goal.

It comes off the back of Hall being boosted by the news two of their key attackers have committed to new deals.

Mildenhall go into today's derby at Newmarket in third place in the table with their opponents lying seventh.

The Jockeys are looking to end a recent run of poor results in the fixture.