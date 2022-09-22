Shaun Avis may have found the back of the net in Lakenheath colours for the 100th time at the weekend – but the frontman’s thirst for goals is far from quenched.

His journey towards the century actually started a decade ago when a young Avis – then a full-back – scored eight times for a club that was members of the Cambridgeshire County League Kershaw Premier Division.

He progressed to earn himself the reputation of being a clinical forward, taking in stops at the likes of Halstead Town, Saffron Walden Town, Mildenhall Town and Newmarket Town along the way.

Shaun Avis scored his 100th goal for Lakenheath last weekend. Picture: Derek Leader

But he seems to have made himself a home back at Lakenheath, whom he rejoined in March 2019 to help play a leading role in the team’s impressive rise to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

And 92 goals later – including Saturday’s brace in the 4-0 win over Long Melford – has seen his tally in green rise to three figures.

“It’s a rare thing in football because players tend to bounce from club to club, which is something I did in my early days,” said Avis.

The striker celebrates finding the back of the net against Long Melford. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Lakenheath feels like home now. When I left Newmarket to join them Ben (Cowling, manager) had a three-year plan which included promotion to Step 5 and winning the Suffolk Senior Cup – we’ve done that.

“I became aware I was in the early 90s towards the end of last season so it felt like a matter of when, but I’ve started the season really well and I’m delighted to have got it done so early.”

And at the age of 30, the desire to continue getting the better of opposition goalkeepers burns as brightly as ever.

Avis, who tops the league’s scoring charts this season with 10 goals, added: “I want to keep going for as long as I can.

“I feel like right now that I’m playing the best football I’ve ever played.

“I’m experienced now and I’ve adapted my game. I’m not just scoring in the six-yard box, a lot of my goals are coming from distance.

“The target is always 25 goals a season. I got 27 last year and I’ve made a good start this time so hopefully I can go beyond that target again.”

While Avis has made a good start to 2022/23 on a personal level, his team-mates have followed suit.

The victory at the expense of Melford moved Ben Cowling’s men up to fifth ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hadleigh United (3pm) and Tuesday’s home clash with Sheringham (7.45pm).

Lakenheath are operating with the deepest squad since Avis returned – and he believes that could be key in them maintaining their place within the higher echelons of the division.

“Last year we probably lacked a little bit of squad depth. No disrespect to the lads that were on the bench but at times we couldn’t make changes when we needed to,” he said.

“I played a third of last season in midfield or in the number 10 role. Ben knows it’s not my best position but I had to do it at times, yet this season we have a lot more options in there.

“Our front four can also interchange which makes us less predictable and we can all score goals.

“I think the league is very open. There isn’t really a favourite with the likes of Wroxham and Gorleston gone.

“When we click and everyone is on it I’d fancy us to beat anyone in the league and give sides in the league above a game as well.

“It comes down to finding some consistency. We struggled for that at times last season and I don’t know whether that’s mindset or something else, but we’ve shown this year when it clicks we can be unplayable.”