Former Bury Town goalkeeper Nick Pope is a doubt to make the England squad for Euro 2020 because of a knee injury.

Burnley's number one has missed the final three games of the 2020/21 Premier League season – and it has now been revealed that he requires minor surgery.

And with England boss Gareth Southgate set to name his 26-man squad for the tournament on Tuesday, it remains to be seen if the ex-West Suffolk College and King's Ely School pupil will recover in time to secure a place.

Nick Pope could miss Euro 2020 through injury. Picture: Burnley FC

"It's not ideal for him or us and possibly for the England team. We'll wait and see," Burnley manager Sean Dyche told BT Sport. "It's nothing too serious, we don't think, but it still needed doing.

"He was trying to get right for this game (against Sheffield United) to give it a test but didn't quite come through in training, so he and we have had to make a judgment call on that.

"It's mainly down to him and he knows what he's got to do. He'll have the operation done this week and hopefully it will settle down for a quick recovery."

Wicken-raised Pope, who was released by Ipswich Town as a youngster, has been capped on seven occasions by his country.

