Nick Pope's injury omission from England's Euro 2020 squad has been confirmed.

It was widely expected that the former Bury Town goalkeeper would have been part of head coach Gareth Southgate's selection for the tournament, which gets under way on June 11.

However, Pope's club manager – Burnley's Sean Dyche – revealed at the weekend that the former West Suffolk College and King's Ely School pupil required minor surgery on a knee problem that had ruled him out of the final three Premier League games of 2020/21.

Nick Pope has been sidelined by a knee injury.

That threw his Euros participation into doubt – and it has now been rubber stamped with the news that West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale have been selected in the provisional 33-man squad alongside Everton's Jordan Pickford and Manchester United's Dean Henderson.

Pope, who went to the World Cup with the Three Lions in 2018, has been capped on seven occasions at senior international level.

Boss Southgate has to trim down his squad for the tournament to 26 players by Tuesday, June 1.

England's first group fixture is on June 13 against Croatia, followed by Scotland (June 18) and the Czech Republic (June 22).

