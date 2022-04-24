Olly Hughes and Jake Chambers-Shaw have announced their departures from Bury Town following yesterday's season-ending defeat at Heybridge Swifts.

For Hughes, his exit brings the curtain down on a seven-year stint with his hometown club.

The forward is a popular figure at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium, with his performances having earned him the Supporters' Player of the Season award five years in a row.

Olly Hughes (left) and Jake Chambers-Shaw are leaving Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Revealing his departure on Twitter, Hughes said: "Strange way to sign off @BuryTownFC – an injury in the warm up, tried to play and scored a good goal, but it wasn't to be.

"Pleasure to play for my home town club for 7 seasons, but it's time for a break from work & football. Sure I will be back in some capacity in the future.

"Too many to thank, but hopefully I've said thank you to most in person.

Olly Hughes won the Supporters' Player of the Year award five times. Picture: Mecha Morton

"To Russell (Ward), Chris (Ward), the directors, staff & volunteers, my team mates past & present, the youth teams/managers I've worked with, Ben Chenery & his coaching team & the best fans at Step 4."

As for playmaker Chambers-Shaw, he has spent the last four years with the Blues after arriving from Lowestoft Town.

Explaining his reason for moving on, he said: "Not a season we all wanted with a lot of ups and downs. Would like to say thank you all the fans who continued there support throughout this season. You make the Ram a fortress. Unfortunately this season is my last at @BuryTownFC. I’m moving onto a new adventure in travelling.

"Would like to thank the chairman, the staff and all the volunteers who put tireless work in every week without fail and you made my 4 years at Bury amazing. We’ve had some good times and hard times but that part of football. Also a shout out to the ultras what a group of lads.

Jake Chambers-Shaw spent for seasons with the club. Picture: Alfie Cobbold

"They created an atmosphere at the Ram and for that I thank you. Wish the club all the best in future I’m sure I will be down the Ram again soon."

Bury ended the 2021/22 Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign in 12th place – something manager Ben Chenery recently conceded would lead to a number of squad changes during the summer.