After a first break since 1945, the Bury and West Suffolk Tennis Tournament is set to return this summer.

It was touch and go whether last July’s event could go ahead, but in June the Covid-19 pandemic forced organisers to call off what was due to be the 93rd staging of the competition because of venue issues.

But with lockdown measures continuing to be eased, there are not expected to be any issues with this year’s event at Culford Sports & Tennis Centre, near Bury St Edmunds, going ahead.

The Bury and West Suffolk Tennis Tournament was named the best in the East region at the Aegon British Tennis awards in 2016. Pictured is chairman Susan Glasswell receiving the award from Mark Padfield and Emily Ward, LTA East Region, and Sandi Proctor from the national LTA board Picture: Mark Westley

Online only entries have now opened on the grade 4 regional event that is listed for Monday, July 16 through to Saturday, July 31 on the site of Culford School.

Played across four indoor and seven outdoor courts, the LTA ranking tournament usually attracts up to 250 players across the age ranges, from eight and under up to men’s and ladies’ in singles and doubles.

Chairman Susan Glasswell said: “We are holding a new event for Under-11s and also a Fun Ladies Morning on the Tuesday with lunch included.

Eleanor Widdows has been a regular name in recent senior finals at Culford

“We hope lots of players will enter across juniors and adults as we have all missed playing tennis and competing during the last difficult year.”

The usually popular speed of serve sideline event is set to be included again along with the chance to play some table tennis.

Glasswells, Culford, Ensors, Greene & Greene and Wildtracks are all sponsors of this year’s event.

Topspin Tennis will be restringing rackets and selling clothing and equipment.

Daniel Franco-Key during the 2018 12 and Under Doubles Final on one of Culford's outdoor courts

Entries under code SUF-21-0015 can be made at lta.org.uk or the tournament's own website.

