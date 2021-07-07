Bury Town have revealed a positive Covid-19 case in the Ipswich Town Under-23s' squad has led to them having to cancel Saturday's scheduled pre-season friendly at Ram Meadow.

Kieron Dyer's side were due to be going up against Ben Chenery's Blues at the Denny Bros Stadium two days before Paul Cook brings a first-team Ipswich Town squad to the same venue on Tuesday.

But the midweek game will now be the only meeting with Suffolk's only professional club and Bury, with the latter now set to train instead this weekend due to no other opposition being found to step in at the last minute.

A statement on Bury's club website read: "Unfortunately we have been forced to postpone our match due to take place this coming Saturday, 10th July with Ipswich Town's Under 23 side.

"The game was due to be our first home pre-season friendly, but an Ipswich U23 squad member has tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore must self isolate along with other members of the squad, with Ipswich also having a first team fixture that day, this has left them with a lack of players and therefore the game will not take place.

"We have tried to find alternative opposition, but at short notice other clubs were booked up and therefore there will be no fixture on this date.

"Anyone who pre-purchased a ticket will be refunded in the next few days.

Bury Town will host Paul Cook's Ipswich Town squad next Tuesday but will no longer play the club's under-23s' side on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

"Please note that this does not effect the fixture with Ipswich Town on Tuesday 13th July, which goes ahead as planned."

Next Tuesday's match (7.30pm) has reached its covid-restricted limit of 675 supporters through pre ticket sales, meaning there are no other tickets available before the night or on the gate.

Meanwhile, Bury Town got their pre-season friendly campaign under way last night with a 2-1 victory at lower-league Thetford Town which saw Cemal Ramadan score both of the visitors' goals.

Full-back Ryan Stafford, who had not been included in a retained list, was in the side as he looks to prove his fitness following surgery on a persistent groin injury that kept him from playing last term.

