Suffolk official George Byrne said it was ‘a dream come true’ to officiate on the Premier League.

The 33-year-old was an assistant referee for Sunday’s Southampton versus Arsenal fixture on the final day of the Premier League season.

It was the first time that Byrne, who lives near Mildenhall, had officiated in the top flight, having done so more than 200 times in the EFL.

George Byrne (far left) pictured at the toss before kick-off with his fellow officials, Arsenal captain Declan Rice and Southampton skipper Aaron Ramsdale. Picture: Contributed

George was backpacking across Malaysia when he received news of the appointment.

He said: “I wasn't due to return to the UK until after the game, but I had no hesitation in booking an early flight home!

“The evening before I flew home from Kuala Lumpur, I saw an advert for the showing of ‘Premier League football this Sunday – Southampton vs Arsenal’ which reiterated the magnitude of the Premier League across the world.”

Byrne said officiating on the Premier League had been a long-term target ever since he started his journey as a referee.

He said: “To be given this opportunity was a dream come true and ultimately something I've worked towards my whole career.

“Naturally, officiating on the Premier League has been a long-term target ever since I started as a 14-year-old in the Suffolk FA Referees’ Academy.”

Byrne has previously been involved in officiating at the EFL League 2 play-off final in 2020, EFL Trophy Final also in 2020, FA Vase Final in 2021 and FA Trophy Final in 2023.

He said: “I was able to draw on those unique experiences of officiating at Wembley and dealing with the pressures associated with those cup finals, to perform to my maximum potential on Sunday.

“My highlight was walking out of the tunnel pre-match to the Premier League music but I also enjoyed the sense of relief once the final whistle had been blown and I knew the game had gone well. Everything in between is a blur as I was fully focussed on my job.”

Byrne said he was proud to follow in the footsteps of past Suffolk FA referees who have officiated in the Premier League – Kelvin Morton (retired 1995), Trevor Pollard (retired 2008) and Simon Long (still active).

Byrne added: “I’ll rest and recuperate over the summer then it’s back to it with pre-season training and setting myself goals for next season.”