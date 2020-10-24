It was the cruelest of endings for Bury Town in Oxfordshire this afternoon as two late goals in four mad minutes saw their dream of an appearance in the Emirates FA Cup First Round Proper extinguished.

Olly Hughes' 23rd minute goal had seen the Blues lead higher-league Banbury United for 56 minutes before a nightmare ending played out for the visiting fans at the The Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

A stunning strike from Jack Self in the 79th minute drew the hosts level before Henry Landers' 83rd minute goal completed the quick turnaround to send The Puritans through.

Bury Town captain Olly Hughes fires his side into the lead at higher-league Banbury United in the FA CupPicture: Neil Dady (42843067)

Bury boss Ben Chenery felt they did not get what they deserved but praised his players for the way they took the fourth qualifying round tie to their Southern League Premier Central opponents.

"We were excellent," he said. "We decided to go hard first half and we did, we got our noses in front and deservedly so. They had a bit of possession but never really hurt us.

"In the second half they have changed formation three or four times to try and cope or try and hurt us and they didn't.

Bury Town players show their emotions at going out of the FA Cup after a cruel late turnaround at higher-league Banbury UnitedPicture: Neil Dady (42843069)

"And then in the 80th minute they score that wonder goal and it kind of knocked the stuffing out of us a bit. And then the second one was poor defending by us.

"Then we had a penalty decision at the end and I think that should have been given. Jake Chambers Shaw has had to try and get out of the way of a bad tackle and has got caught slightly, even their bench felt it was a stonewall one which it was in my eyes.

"Right at the end there if he gives that decision then we have time to equalise but my over-riding emotion is I am really proud.

"We were excellent today and Banbury knew they were in a game. They were on the ropes for 80 minutes and they were struggling to break us down and a wonder goal gave them some impetus that has deflated us a little bit, but I am very proud of the players."

Bury Town's Jake Chambers Shaw had a penalty appeal for this challenge turned down late on at Banbury United in the FA CupPicture: Neil Dady (42843063)

With Felixstowe & Walton United visiting in a Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Suffolk derby on Tuesday (7.45pm) he said it is now important they quickly dust themselves down and regain focus on their main mission.

"I said to the players that our goal when we joined up in pre-season was to have a good league campaign and push for promotion and be within that top five positions and that hasn't changed," he said.

"The FA Cup was a huge bonus which allowed the football club to gain some much-needed funds and has created a buzz around the town. The supporters have come in their droves to Ram Meadow and got behind us in league and cups games and it is just disappointing to go out at this hurdle but it is a huge bonus.

Jake Chambers Shaw slides in Olly Hughes Bury Town's goal at Banbury United in the FA CupPicture: Neil Dady (42843065)

"We have only played two league games, effectively, and the emotion is one of pride. Yes, there are some disappointing people in the dressing room but our main focus is to get back on the league campaign on Tuesday and then Saturday.

"We have to make sure we take ownership of this and we move on very quickly, which we will. But it was a magnificent run, the players have enjoyed it and the supporters have been great, coming in their droves today supporting us.

"My over-riding emotion is, obviously there is disappointing, but lots of pride for the players and the football club."

Bury: Rose, Hood, Gardner, Edwards, Altintop, Hastings, Chambers Shaw, Snaith, Hughes, Ramadan, Maughn (Nyadzayo 76'). Unused subs: Cook, Jolland, Mills, White.