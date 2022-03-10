Bury Town’s last hope of some tangible success this season may now be over following Tuesday's Suffolk Premier Cup exit but Ben Chenery was left proud at what his depleted squad gave him over the last week.

The manager had gone to the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division basement boys Romford last Saturday with 10 players unavailable through injuries and suspensions.

Yet a starting line-up containing four under-18s –Lewis Ridd, Thomas Gee, Ben Haddoch, and Clinton Frank – went on to rack up the club’s record Isthmian League victory with an 8-0 scoreline.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery Picture: Mark Westley

Max Maughn was the star of the show with four goals to his name coming in just 21 minutes either side of the break (45’, 46’, 53’, 66’).

In fact, the game had been goalless ahead of Ryan Jolland scoring for the visitors in the 41st minute, with the advantage doubled by Dan Gilchrist within the next 60 seconds.

Romford’s Rowan Dorling was dismissed in the 56th minute – with the score 5-0 – while Gilchrist (67’) and Jolland (69’) added further gloss.

Bury Town celebrate Ollie Sniath's goal Picture: Neil Dady (55338156)

With Cemal Ramadan and Ollie Snaith back from league suspensions for Tuesday’s home Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup tie, Bury led Felixstowe & Walton United 1-0 until the final 15 minutes.

Henry Barley replied to Snaith’s 43rd minute opener before former Bury man Ollie Canfer tapped in the winner in the 86th minute.

Chenery, whose 12th-placed side host play-off chasing Hashtag United on Saturday (3pm) reflected: “I thought in the first half we were much better than them and probably should go two or three goals in front which was disappointing.

“We had a game Saturday which was pretty much the same personnel with some young boys and we finished the game tonight with four under-18s on the pitch.

Felixstowe & Walton United substitute Ollie Canfer converts from close range to put the visitors into the lead late on in the Suffolk Premier Cup tie at Bury Town Picture: Thomas Bradford (55360047)

“Felixstowe, fair play, have celebrated really hard but it is a second string team in lots of ways they have beat so good luck to them, it was quite surprising really but that’s up to them.

“I’m proud of them and I think the young lads will be better for the experience. We just ran out of steam.

“We were lacking in height this evening and you could see that all over the pitch. They are are a lot bigger and more physical than us and we had to be brave and pass.

Felixstowe & Walton United players celebrate at the final whistle in front of the young Bury Town supporters behind the goal Picture: Thomas Bradford (55360045)

“I think there was a 20-minute spell in the second half where we weren’t brave enough to pass and it went back to front too quickly.

“Yes, it is disappointing but I am so proud of them.

“Felixstowe’s squad was really deep and strong on the bench and we’re not. But look, I think we gave a great account of ourselves.”

On Saturday’s ruthless display at Romford, he said: “Phenomenal. We were brilliant Saturday.”

Snaith will be suspended again for Saturday's game, part of two more league games left to serve for his red card against Great Wakering Rovers. Striker Olly Hughes, meanwhile, is exploring his options of gaining permission to play with a cast on his broken hand.

Ipswich Town loanee Ross Crane, who was cup-tied on Tuesday due to playing in the competition for Ipswich Town Under-23s, is set to return.

Despite his side being well adrift of their play-off target in 12th, Chenery will not allow performances to tail off.

"Look, I won't stop pushing," he said.

"If you watch us over the last three games you will never say that a Bury Town team doesn't have a real good go.

"We're always (looking to be) on the front foot, always looking to win second balls and we try and play our way to win games.

"Regardless of our league position, that won't stop.

"There is people fighting for their careers next season in terms of who wants to say and what I want to be doing in terms of the personel and the squad, so that will breed its own competition.

"And we've got more young boys to bring in and I'll do that and take a look at them."