Bury Town have revealed the first two members of last season’s promotion-winning squad that have agreed to remain with the club.

Just a little more than four weeks on from the memorable Isthmian League North Division play-off final victory over Brightlingsea Regent, defender Lewis O’Malley has signed up for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

O’Malley, who joined the Blues from neighbouring AFC Sudbury in the summer of 2022, made 44 appearances for the club last season, scoring two goals in process.

Ethan Mayhew has agreed to remain at Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Another player that featured on 44 occasions during the previous campaign was Ethan Mayhew, who has also accepted an offer to stay at the Getaway Cars Stadium.

The former Hadleigh United, Mildenhall Town and Sudbury midfielder has made a total of 84 appearances for the club, during which time he has scored eight goals.