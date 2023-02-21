Jacob Ford was left beaming with pride after watching his Bury St Edmunds side rally once more with 14 players on the pitch to snatch a last-gasp victory 47-44 against high-flying Dorking.

The Surrey side travelled to the Greene King IPA Haberden on Saturday sitting second in the National League 2 East table, three spots higher than their hosts.

And it looked like a sobering afternoon lay ahead for the home supporters when the visitors burst out of the blocks to score three unaswered tries inside nine minutes for a 19-0 lead.

Bury's players come together for an on-pitch chat in a game where they showed bags of character Picture: Mecha Morton

But after clawing their way back into the game to level at 24-24 and then rallying again from 10 points behind at half-time, the Wolfpack came from behind twice more before Charlie Reed's last-kick penalty sealed a dramatic third win on the bounce.

"It was a fantastic game of rugby, both teams wanted to play and I think the biggest thing for me was we never stopped," said director of rugby and head coach Ford.

"We kept going behind, decisions didn't go our way and they scored some tries out of nowhere and reaction every single time was brilliant. We went straight back at them and had an eagerness to play quicker and score more points which is a great mentality to have.

Bury St Edmunds head coach and director of rugby Jacob Ford (second from right) watches on above the dugout during the first half on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

"My feeling at the end was just one of pride.

"You can't coach that last five minutes.

"All the things that didn't go our way and we still found a way to win. That's all the boys, they work incredibly hard and it means a lot to them."

And he revealed he never felt worried about the game slipping away from them.

Charlie Reed came up with the match-winning last play penalty kick following on from drawing Bury level with a long-range kick at goal Picture: Mecha Morton

He said: "Going 19-0 down then it was 24-5 and 34-24 at half-time the biggest thing for me was the tries they scored came out of nothing. It wasn't like we were under pressure so I was actually quite calm.

"I just thought the directive from me had to be play and score points because we found ourselves in this position.

"It wasn't a case of we started poorly, our ambition was excellent. A couple of offloads and loose balls and they scored off that and their counter-attack was really good.

Bury celebrate a second-half try from Samir Kharbouch Picture: Mecha Morton

"The biggest thing for me was we just had to keep scoring and out-score them and I thought we were fantastic in the second half."

He added: "It was just like a game that kept going round and round and round.

Samir Kharbouch scores a try Picture: Mecha Morton

"We just kept in the fight which was brilliant and we found a way to win."

Having got back to 44-44 with a long-range penalty from Reed with just minutes to play with a man less, following a yellow card for Ruaraidh Williams, there had been calls from the crowd to hold out for the draw.

But Ford was more than happy to see his side go for broke, whatever the outcome.

"We said at half-time we're going to have a chance and find a way to win," he said. "And I love it, even if we messed up and they scored I would have backed that decision 100 per cent, that's what we're about.

"We want to win, we want to win at home and we want to play some brilliant rugby."

Former Richmond professional and England Sevens Academy player Attfield (known as 'Dave') was one of a number of players he picked out for special praise.

"Dave's been excellent ever since he came to the club," he said of the versatile back.

Will Attfield scores his first of three first-half tries Picture: Mecha Morton

"He plays for the boys and gives it everything every single week and he rarely misses a game.

"People don't really see what he does in defence but he's been excellent for us. He probably makes one of the most tackles in the game.

"I'm so happy for him and that he gets a hat-trick to show for it.

"Yasin Browne was excellent as well as Samir and Stevo (Craig Stevenson).

"Charlie Reed's an excellent goal-kicker. He's played in the Championship and he's showed his class today.

"He's pulled it out for us so I'm happy for him as well.

"There were a lot of great performances but I'm more proud of the team effort and how we had the mindset to win that game."

A big home win for Henley Hawks against basement dwellers Westcliff means Bury have dropped into sixth on points difference ahead of Saturday's trip to fourth-bottom Sevenoaks (2.30pm) but with the gap to their season target fourth just three points.

Ford said: "We're keeping in touch with the top four. It's very tight but if you look at our next three games they're all potential banana skins so we're got to be on it, especially away from home.

"But the big thing is we've got Barnes, OAs (Old Albanians), Blackheath all to come here and if we show that character and fight then we'll have a chance.

"It's going to be a great run-in, we've got plenty to play for and we've got a lot of home games left."