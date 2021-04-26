Halesworth Town will host Ipswich Wanderers in the quarter-finals of this season’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup, writes Nick Garnham.

The tie pits Halesworth, last season’s Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup winners, against Wanderers, the current holders of the Senior Cup. Both sides had byes through to the last eight after their opponents withdrew.

Thurlow Nunn League Division One North promotion hopefuls Lakenheath, who progressed past lower league Haughley United 3-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw on Saturday, will entertain Beccles Town.

Ipswich Wanderers remain on course to retain the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup trophy Picture: Suffolk FA

The Anglian Combination Premier Division side had an impressive 5-0 victory away to Leiston St Margarets on Saturday.

Trimley Red Devils’ reward for defeating higher-league Haverhill Borough is another home tie – this time against fellow Macron SIL Senior Division side Bildeston Rangers.

The other tie sees AFC Sudbury Reserves, who went through 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Bungay Town, at home to Framlingham Town, 2-0 winners at home to Henley Athletic.

Lakenheath's Charlie Beckwith was their penalty shootout hero as Ben Cowling's side booked their spot in the last eight of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup at the expense of Haughley United on Saturday Picture: Neil Dady www.nd-sport.co.uk

Another penalty shootout saw Samundham Sports squeeze past Coddenham Athletic 5-4 after a 1-1 draw in the Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup.

They will now have home advantage against Needham Market A in this coming Saturday’s third round.

Bury St Edmunds-based Sporting 87, meanwhile, will travel to Lakenheath Casuals after a solitary goal success over Tattingstone United.

In the weekend’s remaining McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Second Round tie Bramford United defeat Old Newton Utd A 6-1 to set up a meeting with Barton Mills this coming Saturday.

Holders Woodbridge Town defeated Halesworth Town 4-0 to earn a last-eight meeting with Achilles in the Portable Space Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup.

Walsham-le-Willows are looking to get their hands back on the Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup they won in 2019 Picture: Paul Voller

The second strings of Beccles Town, Framlingham Town and Trimley Red Devils also booked their places in the quarter-finals, to keep alive the possibility of both their first and reserve teams lifting county cups this season.

The draw has also been made for the quarter-finals of this season’s Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup following the conclusion of the second round last week.

Bury Town will host AFC Sudbury, who knocked out fellow full-time academy outfit Needham Market 2-1 last Monday, in a repeat of their FA Youth Cup tie in December which saw Sudbury romp to a 7-0 victory.

Leiston will host Ipswich Town Under-16s while the other ties, all due to be played next Tuesday (7.45pm) will see Felixstowe & Walton United at home to Bungay Town and Walsham-le-Willows travel to Ipswich Wanderers.

There were 21 goals in just three quarter-finals played in the Rushmere Golf Club Suffolk Sunday Cup.

Lakenheath players celebrate gaining a place in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Senior Cup following a penalty shootout victory against Haughley United Picture: Neil Dady www.nd-sport.co.uk

AFC Bergholt and Moreton Hall Ferals, who both hit six, will now face each other in the semi-finals, with 2017/18 winners Kitchener Taverners facing Borussia Martlesham after putting five past Portman Rovers.

Hardy, last season’s Suffolk Sunday Trophy winners, are one match away from reaching the final of this season’s Veo Suffolk Sunday Shield.

They won 3-2 at Baltic United and now await the winners of the tie between Barrow and Westbourne Warriors, while Eastbury Eagles will face off against Gainsborough United after both went through by the odd goal.

Two east versus west ties lie in store in the Bluefin Sports Suffolk Sunday Trophy Semi-Finals.

Ipswich-based Chantry Phoenix won 4-2 on penalties versus Wickham Wanderers after a 3-3 draw and will now visit Stoke By Clare.

Mildenhall side Wamil Wasps will face Rushmere & Diamonds Reserves after overcoming Ipswich Pythons.

The first drawn team in each of the three Sunday competitions will be the home team unless they are unable to stage the game, in which case home advantage will revert to their opponents.

Weekend Results & Draws (courtesy of Suffolk FA):

Saturday

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Third Round: Haughley Utd 1 Lakenheath 1 – Lakenheath won 3-1 on pens, Framlingham Town 2 Henley Athletic 0, Leiston St Margarets 0 Beccles Town 5, Bungay Town 1 AFC Sudbury Res 1 – AFC Sudbury Res won 4-3 on pens, Trimley Red Devils 2 Haverhill Borough 0, Ransomes Sports 2 Bildeston Rangers 3.

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Trimley Red Devils v Bildeston Rangers, Halesworth Town v Ipswich Wanderers, Lakenheath v Beccles Town, AFC Sudbury Res v Framlingham Town.

Ties to be played on Saturday, May 8th, kick-offs 2.30pm.

Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup Second Round: Coddenham Athletic 1 Saxmundham Sports 1 – Saxmundham Sports won 5-4 on pens, Sporting 87 1 Tattingstone Utd 0.

Portable Space Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup Second Round: Bildeston Rangers Res 0 Long Melford Res 5, Claydon Res 2 Whitton Utd Res 1, Halesworth Town Res 0 Woodbridge Town Res 4, Beccles Town Res 0 Hadleigh Utd Res 0 – Beccles Town Res won 4-2 on pens, Henley Athletic Res 2 Trimley Red Devils Res 3, Bungay Town Res 0 Framlingham Town Res 3.

Portable Space Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Framlingham Town Res v Walsham-le-Willows, Beccles Town Res v Long Melford Res, Woodbridge Town v Achilles, Claydon v Trimley Red Devils.

Ties to be played on Saturday, May 8th, kick-offs 2.30pm.

McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Second Round: Bramford Utd 6 Old Newton Utd A 1.

Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Felixstowe & Walton Utd v Bungay Town, Bury Town v AFC Sudbury, Ipswich Wanderers v Walsham-le-Willows, Leiston v Ipswich Town U16s.

Ties to be played on Tuesday, May 4th, kick-offs 7.45pm.

Sunday

Rushmere Golf Club Suffolk Sunday Cup Quarter-Finals: Moreton Hall Ferals 6 Felixstowe Harpers Utd 2, Kitchener Taverners 5 Portman Rovers 1, AFC Bergholt 6 Mellis 1.

Rushmere Golf Club Suffolk Sunday Cup Semi-Final Draw: Borussia Martlesham v Kitchener Taverners, AFC Bergholt v Moreton Hall Ferals.

Ties to be played on Sunday, May 16th, kick-offs 10.30am. The first drawn team will be at home, but if they are unable to stage the match it will be played at their opponent’s ground.

Veo Suffolk Sunday Shield Quarter-Finals: Lakenheath 3 Eastbury Eagles 4, Baltic Utd 2 Hardy 3, Gainsborough Utd 3 Occold 2.

Veo Suffolk Sunday Shield Semi-Final Draw: Eastbury Eagles v Gainsborough Utd, Hardy v Barrow or Westbourne Warriors.

Ties to be played on Sunday, May 16th, kick-offs 10.30am. The first drawn team will be at home, but if they are unable to stage the match it will be played at their opponent’s ground.

Bluefin Sports Suffolk Sunday Trophy Quarter-Finals: Rushmere & Diamonds Res 3 Bury Utd 2, Chantry Phoenix 3 Wickham Wanderers 3 – Chantry Phoenix won 4-2 on pens, Cockfield Utd 0 Stoke By Clare 2, Ipswich Pythons 1 Wamil Wasps 3.

Bluefin Sports Suffolk Sunday Trophy Semi-Final Draw: Stoke By Clare v Chantry Phoenix, Wamil Wasps v Rushmere & Diamond Res.

Ties to be played on Sunday, May 16th, kick-offs 10.30am. The first drawn team will be at home, but if they are unable to stage the match it will be played at their opponent’s ground.

HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women's Cup Second Round: Bury Town 1 Brett Vale 2.

