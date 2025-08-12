Cemal Ramadan kept his cool from the penalty spot to secure newly-promoted Bury Town a 1-0 victory during this evening’s Southern League Premier Central Division home encounter against Royston Town.

In what was the Blues’ first outing as a Step 3 club in a decade, their skipper for the night proved to be the match winner in front of a crowd of more than 750 people at the Getaway Cars Stadium.

A total of 3.762 days had passed since Ram Meadow last played host to football at this level – and yet, for all of the anticipation surrounding its return, it was a highly anti-climatic first half.

Cemal Ramadan scored from the penalty spot. Picture: Mecha Morton

Both sides were guilty of being wasteful in possession and at times even the simplest of passes went astray, leading to possession consistently being turned over.

The only real significant opportunity of note fell to the visitors after half an hour. Kian Harness’ initial attempt from 10 yards out was well thwarted by Charlie Beckwith, but with the Bury goalkeeper stranded on the floor, the Royston frontman could only fire the rebound over.

Bury, meanwhile, were unable to work Jamie Head in the visitors’ goal – although they did come close to breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Ally Conway’s left-footed shot from the edge of the box struck his team-mate Harley Curtis and trickled just wide of the target.

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse. Picture: Mecha Morton

Harness and Beckwith renewed their earlier duel in the 58th minute. Bury centre-back Taylor Parr’s pass was intercepted and Royston sprung into life, working the ball to the left hand side of the box where Harness cut inside and saw his right-footed effort well kept out at the near post by the Blues’ number one.

And the pair did battle again just 60 seconds later. This time the forward’s first touch from Luke Warner-Eley’s cut back let him down and while he did eventually get a shot away, it lacked the power to cause Beckwith any major trouble.

At the other end of the pitch Bury continued to struggle to carve out anything resembling a clear-cut chance, but that changed in the 72nd minute. The ball broke kindly for Curtis on the edge of the area and it was one of those moments where those in the ground were waiting for the net to bulge, but after holding off his marker the striker drove his effort straight at Head in the Royston goal.

But while it was a big opportunity missed, what it seemed to do was breathe a bit of belief into Bury going forward – so much so that they broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time. Mikey Davis’ left-wing cross was adjudged to have struck a Royston hand inside the box and up stepped Bury’s main marksman Ramadan to convert from the penalty spot against his former club.

Royston threw caution to the wind at that point, throwing skipper Adam Murray forward from centre-half and going direct. And it would have worked in the 88th minute but for Beckwith, who got down well to keep out Tom Newman’s close-range volley at the back post.

Another Royston substitute – Harrison Rookard – also headed over as the encounter ticked into stoppage time, but Bury held out to produce a positive response to Saturday’s season-opening 2-0 defeat at Stourbridge.

Elsewhere in the division, neighbouring AFC Sudbury were on the receiving end of a thumping 6-1 defeat away at Bishop’s Stortford.

Jack Palmer’s 43rd-minute penalty gave the Yellows some hope heading into the break at only 2-1 down, but hosting Stortford ran away with the contest after the restart.

It was also a frustrating night for fellow Suffolk sides Leiston, who lost 2-0 at Kettering Town, and Needham Market after they played out a 0-0 draw at home with Real Bedford.

Bury Town: Beckwith, White, Parr, Carroll, Davis, Maughn (Curry 89’), Conway, Hughes, Quantrell, Curtis (Mayhew 85’), Ramadan (Flowers 90’)

Royston Town: Head, Brighton, Matthews, Murray, Thomas, Avgousttidis (Chentouf 65’), Akubuine, Harness (Newman 81’), Toiny-Pendred (Rookard 65’)

Attendance: 768