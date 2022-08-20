A Cemal Ramadan hat-trick saw off lower-league Newmarket Town 3-0 at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium this afternoon as Bury Town continued their Emirates FA Cup journey in routine fashion.

The hosts, who had won 4-0 at Lakenheath in the previous round, were leading 2-0 when it was effectively game over for the Jockeys as Rob Ruddy's kick out at Cruise Nydazayo saw him sent off in the 49th minute.

Ramadan, whose angled effort in the 13th minute had put his side ahead before diverting Charlie Johnson's shot in six minutes before the interval, ensured he claimed the match-ball with a follow-up effort in the 52nd minute.

Cemal Ramadan celebrates his third goal for Bury Town Picture: Mark Westley

As well as putting their name in the hat for Monday's first qualifying round draw the comfortable victory saw a new-look Blues team ensure they made it four games without conceding a goal. It is also six goals in that period for Ramadan, who carried the captain's armband once again with Ollie Fenn away.

With Carlos Edwards also unavailable, Ben Chenery made one enforced change from the side that started Tuesday's league 0-0 draw at Wroxham, with Joe Hood coming into the backline after returning from his three-game suspension.

Newmarket player-boss Michael Shinn was without four of his key players in Joe Bennett, Ben Robinson, James Seymour and striker Lewis Whitehead. The latter's absence saw him put summer signing Tom Williams, usually found at centre-back, in an unfamiliar number nine shirt while youngsters Adden Tokley and Jacob Mingay, for his firsdebut, also came in.

Newmarket Town's Rob Ruddy is shown a straight red card following a kick out at Cruise Nydazayo being spotted by the assistant referee Picture: Mark Westley

Ramadan fired over from range early on for Bury before the Jockeys registered their first effort with Joe Asensi seeing his shot blocked before goalkeeper Lewis Ridd did well to save the loose ball at his feet.

A breakaway move put Ramadan in up the other end but his near post shot was deflected behind before Joe White was only able to send his header from it across goal.

Bury soon got themselves ahead though, following winning possession back from a Newmarket throw-in. Lewis O'Malley lofted the ball down the line and after the first header was missed Ramadan nodded it on for Barker who played it back inside the area for the number nine to run on to it and fire in across goal.

Ipswich Town loanee Ridd came but failed to get a deep Shinn free kick but Nydazayo was on hand to hook it away at the back post.

Cemal Ramadan doubles Bury's lead by getting a telling touch on Charlie Johnson's shot Picture: Mark Westley

That was the last time the Jockeys really threatened though as Kacper Brzozowec averted danger up the other end with an important sliding clearance.

But Bury doubled their lead in the 39th minute following a corner with Ramadan diverting Johnson's low shot past Alex Archer with the visitors' defence calling in vain for offside.

The first meaningful action of the second half saw the Jockeys reduced to 10 men in the 49th minute. The assistant referee explained he had seen a kick out from centre-back Rob Ruddy on Cruise Nydazayo after he had landed on a photographer by the goal.

Within three minutes of that incident Bury were celebrating a third goal with Archer unable to hold on to Ryan Horne's drilled effort and Ramadan was first to the loose ball to stab it across the line.

Max Maughn found the side-netting from a tight angle soon after before tensions spilled over following a challenge on Tokley in the centre circle which saw Barker shown just a yellow card.

Newmarket's James Chivers heads clear a dangerous ball to the far post with Max Maughn lurking for Bury Picture: Mark Westley

Just past the hour mark Shinn's promising free kick was deflected over by the wall but it was a rare passage of play in the Bury half.

The Blues could have added to their scoreline thereafter with Maughn's header from the edge of the area dropping just past the far post while Ramadan found the roof of the netting with a curling effort.

Youngster Angus Mills replaced the hat-trick hero and caused some late danger for Newmarket but there were to be no further goals on what was a pleasing afternoon for the hosts.

Newmarket's Alex Archer punches the ball clear under pressure from Bury's Joe White Picture: Mark Westley

Newmarket, who have just a point from their opening two Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division matches will turn their attention to another FA competition next Saturday when they go to lower-league Swaffham Town in the Isuzu FA Vase.

For Bury the focus switches back to the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division with a trip to White Hart Lane to face division new-boys New Salamis at Haringey Borough FC before hosting AFC Sudbury on bank holiday Monday.

Meanwhile, in the other big all-Suffolk FA Cup tie, AFC Sudbury and Stowmarket Town will go again at Greens Meadow on Tuesday, just like last year, following a 1-1 draw at The MEL Group Stadium.

Josh Mayhew, who signed from Stowmarket in the summer, had put Sudbury into a 1-0 lead going into half-time but a 63rd minute penalty was tucked away by Reggie Lambe to cancel it out.

Newmarket Town and Bury Town players clash following Charley Baker's challenge on youngster Adden Tokley in the second half Picture: Mark Westley

Bury Town: Ridd, Hood, O'Malley, Horne (Henman-Mason 82'), Johnson, White, Nydazayo, Watkins, Ramadan (Mills 73'), Barker (Yaxley 63'), Maughn, Unused sub: Sherlock.

Booked: Barker (57')

Newmarket Town: Archer, Chivers, Asensi, Tokley (Stoke 78'), J Robinson, Ruddy, Mingay (Cole 5';), Green, Williams, Shinn, Brzozowec (Swallow 78').

Booked: J Robinson (42'), Shinn (49'), Green (57').

Sent off: Ruddy (49')

Attendance: 415

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Cemal Ramadan. Continued his impressive start to the season in front of goal with a hat-trick as he carried the armband once again in Ollie Fenn's absence.