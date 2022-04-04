Tom Rash said it came as a ‘massive surprise’ to be asked to captain Suffolk’s white-ball sides this season.

The all-rounder takes over as Suffolk’s Twenty20 and 50-over skipper from Jack Beaumont, who will remain as the county’s red-ball captain.

Rash will form a new partnership in T20 cricket with Adam Mansfield, who will not play in the format so that he can take on the role of head coach to alleviate Andy Northcote’s workload.

Tom Rash is Suffolk's new white-ball captain. Picture: Mark Westley

The 37-year-old said: “It is a huge honour to be asked to captain Suffolk. I wasn’t expecting it at all, if I am being honest, so it came as a massive surprise.

“However, it is not something you say no to and with a smile on my face I accepted the role.

“I realise I am in the latter stages of my county career and this will give me extra motivation to carry on playing for the foreseeable future.”

Rash has played in the East Anglian Premier League for Bury St Edmunds, Copdock & Old Ipswichians, where he was captain for four years, and is about to enter his fifth season with Mildenhall, two of which were spent as skipper.

He said: “The idea is to take some of the pressure off Jack, who had a big job on his hands trying to captain Suffolk across all three formats as well as Copdock & Old Ipswichians.

“It will also help him to hopefully contribute more with both bat and ball as he is a very important player in our white-ball side.”

Rash, who made his Suffolk debut in 2011, has been an integral part of the county set-up across all three formats.

He was in the sides beaten in two 50-over knock-out quarter-finals (versus Berkshire in 2017 and Cumberland in 2021) and the semi-final at Devon in 2018.

He continued: “In the past we have not always fulfilled our potential as a white-ball team and on the back of our success in red-ball cricket last year we need to carry that momentum into this year’s white-ball campaign.

“I am our most experienced player in white-ball cricket, and hopefully I can use that to identify the key moments in a game to enable us to maximise our potential.

“What you will always get from me is that playing for Suffolk has been a huge part of my life and hopefully I can impart that passion and will to win on the team.”

Suffolk start their NCCA T20 campaign against Cambridgeshire at Wisbech CC on Sunday, April 17th and their first match in Group 3 of the NCCA Trophy will be versus Norfolk at Mildenhall CC on Sunday, May 29.