Tom Rash is relishing the prospect of being the first Suffolk player to represent the county on his home ground while playing for three different clubs.

Rash has previously played for Suffolk on his home ground while with Bury St Edmunds and Copdock & Old Ipswichian, as well as at Ivry Street, where he was a pupil at Ipswich School.

The Mildenhall all-rounder, injury permitting, will now line-up for Suffolk when they take on Lincolnshire at Wamil Way a week on Sunday in the NCCA Trophy 50-over competition.

Tom Rash has already had home comforts representing his county for both Bury St Edmunds and Copdock & Old Ipswichian, and is now on a unique hat-trick at Mildenhall Picture: Nick Garnham

The 37-year-old said: “I didn’t realise I was on the verge of completing a unique hat-trick, and I am quite proud of the fact that I have played long enough for Suffolk to do that.

“I have played for three of Suffolk’s four Premier League clubs (Sudbury being the exception) over the last decade or so, and I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have played for all of them.

“I am really enjoying playing for Mildenhall and it will be an honour to play at Mildenhall for Suffolk. It is a fantastic club, with five Saturday teams and three Sunday sides, plus the ladies.”

Tom Rash bowling for Mildenhall in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League Picture: Mark Westley

Rash has only missed one Suffolk match since making his debut In 2011 – and that was because of his grandfather’s funeral – making a total of 47 Championship appearances so far.

He has scored 1,771 runs at an average of 26.04 with one century and taken 97 wickets at 28.03 apiece.

Rash said the fixture promises to be a ‘fantastic occasion’ for the club.

“I am really excited about playing at Wamil Way, where the pitch is playing beautifully this year.

Mildenhall all-rounder Tom Rash is looking forward to playing for Suffolk on his home ground at Wamil Way Picture: Nick Garnham

“We get great crowds for East Anglian Premier League games, with cars all around the ground, and it promises to be a fantastic occasion for the club.”

Mildenhall were last season scheduled to host a Suffolk match for the first time since 2011 in the inaugural NCCA Trophy competition.

However, the NCCA Trophy fixture versus Norfolk was cancelled along with all of Suffolk’s other competitive fixtures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Northcote’s side go into the Lincolnshire match needing to bounce back from their opening Group 3 defeat to Cambridgeshire at Exning on bank holiday Monday.

An unbeaten 135 from Bury St Edmunds captain Ben Seabrook was instrumental in the hosts recording a 19-run victory. Only the top two progress from the five-team group.

