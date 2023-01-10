Felixstowe & Walton United's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division derby with Bury Town tonight has been postponed for a second time following the LGA Arena surface failing a pitch inspection.

The Seasiders had been hopeful of beating the effects of today's rainfall, with volunteers having forked the standing water away and protected the goalmouths with covers.

But the ball was found not to be rolling in certain places following a late afternoon pitch inspection, leading to the postponement.

There was standing water on Felixstowe & Walton United's AGL Arena pitch today Picture: Felixstowe & Walton United FC

Felixstowe had originally been due to host Ben Chenery's side on December 10 with emotions running high after a 12pm pitch inspection – following overnight sub-zero overnight temperatures – was passed before the surface was later deemed unfit to play on at 2pm, after travelling supporters had arrived.

The latest call-off comes as home games involving fellow Suffolk sides Leiston, who were due to host Coalville Town in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division, and Lowestoft Town, against Basildon United in the Isthmian League North Division, have also postponed their fixtures tonight.

However, Walsham-le-Willows have declared their Thurlown Nunn League Premier Division with Whitton United as going ahead while Stowmarket Town are set to play as well with Tilbury's pitch also passing an afternoon pitch inspection (both 7.45pm).