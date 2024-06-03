Redgrave Rangers Under-18s joint manager James Ramm hailed his side for performing at a level above everyone they faced after they wrapped up a double on Sunday.

They hammered Cromer Adult & Youth 10-0 away from home to claim the Norfolk Combined Youth Football League Under-18 Championship, with two games of the season remaining, and finished 10 points clear of second-placed Horsford.

The league trophy joins the Portable Space Mixed Under-18 Sunday Cup in their cabinet, that the team clinched earlier this month courtesy of a 4-0 victory against Long Melford Youth.

This is Redgrave’s first under-18s side – after they formed this season from two Diss teams – and the majority of the squad are 17 years old.

“It’s been perfect. They’ve developed massively this year. There have been players who have been fringe players, who are now first names on the team sheet. They have really come on massively,” said Ramm, who took charge of the side when they played for Diss at under-nines.

“They were a level above everyone we played. As managers, you go into every game thinking ‘this is going to be tough, this is going to be tough’ and even last Sunday (May 19), we went 2-0 down and ended up winning 5-2 (at Taverham).

Redgrave Rangers Under-18s have enjoyed a 2023/24 campaign to remember Pictures: Gary Donnison

“Their talent just shines through and they’re a great bunch. They’re all close.

“I think having a competition for places has helped as well, having such a big squad.

“We had 25 signed on, and there was a couple (of players) early doors where the competition was a bit too much for them, and they left. But those who remained have really knuckled down and wanted to make sure they’re in that squad for every single game.

“We’re so proud of the lads. We’ve had some really tough games this season but the lads have got it spot on. The commitment, and not just from the players, but the parents as well for getting them to these games, has been great.”

Ramm’s side have been free scoring this campaign, netting more than 100 goals in the league and 29 goals in their four Mixed Under-18 Cup encounters.

There is undoubted quality in their ranks, which has earnt some of their players spots in Redgrave’s first team, while four have stepped up to the reserve side.

“The commitment and enjoyment from the lads, the smile on their faces and the quality of football they’re playing. The passing, the moving, they just play teams off the pitch,” said Ramm, who is joint manager alongside Paul Chamberlain.

Redgrave Rangers Under-18s celebrate league title win Picture: Gary Donnison

“Their attitude has been absolutely spot on. We never get anyone winging or moaning, they go out and play an attractive way of playing football.”

Next season will be Ramm’s final year in charge of the squad, and he is determined to cap it off with another coveted campaign.