Two big questions loomed large ahead of kick-off at the GK IPA Haberden on Saturday, could Bury St Edmunds give a performance to erase the memory of a heavy away defeat last week? And could they overcome their annual bogey team Barnes?

The answer on both counts was a resounding yes, writes Andy Herlihy.

Bury started the National League 2 South encounter with an attacking intent and scored with barely four minutes gone with a try by scrum-half Finn Creighton converted by Charlie Reed.

Finn Creighton (right) celebrates scoring a try alongside captain Matt Bursey Picture: Mark Westley

The Wolfpack enjoyed the majority of possession and territory and it wasn't long before they scored their second converted try on 15 minutes, following a catch-and-drive finished by Ben Cooper.

Bury played with pace and accuracy moving the ball to the wide channels stretching the Barnes defence time and again.

However, Barnes registered their first points in the 18th minute via a penalty by Josh Hammett.

Levi Roper bursts clear for Bury St Edmunds, leaving his marker grasping at thin air Picture: Mark Westley

Tries then followed for Bury at regular intervals.

A penalty try was awarded in the 23rd minute for 21-3 before Barnes responded with another penalty from Hammett.

The bonus point was secured after 30 minutes with a second try by Cooper, converted by Reed.

Within three minutes Creighton bagged his second, ably converted by Reed.

Levi Roper scores a try in the corner for Bury St Edmunds Picture: Mark Westley

The half ended with two more home scores; a popular try by second row Joe Green and one for Cameron Greenhall, both converted by Reed for 49-6.

The second half began with Bury conceding a flurry of penalties, allowing Barnes a foothold in the game and on 51 minutes they scored their first try via Dom Sheehan, converted by Hammett.

On 55 minutes Levi Roper barged his way to the line getting injured in the process of scoring, with Reed again adding the extras.

Cameron Greenhall (centre) and Levi Roper (right) celebrate with kicker Charlie Reed (no15) Picture: Mark Westley

On the hour Barnes got their second by no13 Alcorn, converted by Hammett for 56-20.

With 10 minutes to go Barnes flanker Farquhar was dismissed for an act of foul play.

Finn Creighton looks to get an attack moving out of the scrum in front of another healthy home crowd Picture: Mark Westley

This spurred Barnes on and they scored a third try two minutes from time by right wing O'Dell. Barnes spurned the conversion attempt in search of a bonus point but it was Bury that ended the scoring in injury time with 81 minutes on the clock by Jake Campey, converted by the faultless Reed for 63-25.

The Wolfpack will be delighted with the response they gave after last weeks' disappointment, Barnes will return to London empty handed and the recipients of some scintillating, expansive and pacey attacking rugby from the Haberden outfit.

It leaves Jacob Ford's side seventh in the table with a trip to Helney this coming weekend where they will be looking to break their away duck for 2021/22.

Recent Bury St Edmunds signing Jake Campey looks to block the Barnes runner Picture: Mark Westley

Samir Kharbouch looks to gain ground for The Wolfpack Picture: Mark Westley

Captain Matt Bursey runs into space for Bury St Edmunds on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

