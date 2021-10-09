It was a case of being both out-thought and out-fought for Bury Town this afternoon as their Buildbase FA Trophy campaign disappointingly ended at the first hurdle, 2-0 at home to Wisbech Town.

An unanswered goal in each half, with Danny Draper's sweeping 43rd minute added to by a sumptuous long-range chip by Dylan Edge in the 70th minute, ended a three-game losing streak for the Fenmen in style.

Despite seeing more of the ball the west Suffolk side could only muster a serious of half-chances which barely troubled goalkeeper Luke Pearson across the 90 minutes.

Bury Town's Cemal Ramadan finds his path to goal blocked against Wisbech Town in the Buildbase FA Trophy Picture: Neil Dady

And when the equivalent level Cambridgeshire side did break forward they exploited any hesitancy in a lacklustre Bury display to book their place in the third qualifying round and net the £2,250 round prize money.

Ben Chenery named an unchanged home line-up from the side which started last Saturday's 4-3 home success against Aveley. On-loan Norwich City goalkeeper Sam Blair had been set to go away with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s once again but some paperwork issues led to him flying back across The Irish Sea for the fixture.

Ryan Jolland, meanwhile, was serving the second of a three-game suspension for a red card against Coggeshall Town.

Bury Town's Ipswich Town loanee Jesse Nwabueze bears down on goal in the Biuldbase FA Trophy tie with Wisbech Town Picture: Neil Dady

The Fenman, who had lost five of their last six to sit 18th in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, featured two changes from last Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Halesowen Town.

Regular centre-back Jon Fairweather returned while Sam Murphy was moved up from the bench, replacing Ben Richards and Liam Adams, who were not available. Top scorer Toby Allen started on the bench, having missed the previous match due to illness.

It was Bury who threatened first with Baris Altintop glancing a header wide from an eighth minute corner while Ryan Horne fired over soon after.

The Blues' bright start continued and in the 17th minute Wisbech 'keeper Luke Pearson was off his line smartly to take the ball away from Ipswich Town loanee Gerrard Buabo, following a dinked pass from Jake Chambers Shaw.

Wisbech Town players celebrate Dylan Edge's memorable second goal at Bury Town Picture: Neil Dady

The visitors, who had shown some neat build-up play in the early stages without managing a shot, had their first effort mid-way through the half. Daniel Paez Palacios played the ball inside to Wilson Chingoka who worked himself a bit of space 25 yards from goal before sending a fierce low effort wide of the left-hand post.

Bury rode out a decent spell from The Fenman before a couple of blocked efforts were followed soon after by Jesse Nwabueze firing fiercely over from the right edge of the penalty area.

Ten minutes before half-time the visitors caused panic in the Bury box as King's Lynn Town loanee Florian Tsaguim turned Paez Palacios' cut-back goalwards only for Joe Hood to hack it out, with the follow-up shot blocked.

Taylor Hastings clears the ball under pressure for Bury Town against Wisbech Town Picture: Neil Dady

Hood wasted a good opening for Bury five minutes later with a weak shot from the edge of the box, following a good run through the middle.

But it was The Fenman who got their noses in front in the 43rd minute, having again exploited Bury's left-hand side. Paez Palacios headed the ball on for Tsguaim who drive to the box before laying it on to meet the unchecked run of Danny Draper, who cooly fired into the bottom left-hand corner.

Dylan Edge battles to keep the ball against Bury Town's Baris Alltintop Picture: Neil Dady

Bury went in search of a quick response but Ramadan's dangerous low cross just evaded Zak Bradshaw at the back post.

The home manager reacted at half-time by bringing on former professional Carlos Edwards in place of Will Gardner, with Bradshaw moving across to left-back to allow the former Trinidad & Tobago international to take up a holding midfield berth.

Bury began to dominate possession and Cemal Ramadan drew a low save from Luke Pearson shortly before the hour mark, though his frustration was clear as no attacking player was near enough to follow up the rebound.

The home side's inability to make their time in their opponents' half count was then punished in the 71st minute with a stunning breakaway goal. A lofted pass out of defence found Dylan Edge who once he had brought it under control on the right-hand side measured a perfect chipped shot over Sam Blair from more than 30 yards out.

Chambers Shaw sent a desperate effort sailing over the bar for Bury while substitute Max Maughn's effort following a corner was deflected wide.

Only a last-ditch sliding challenge in the area from Taylor Hastings stopped the visitors' substitute Toby Allen getting a shot away five minutes from time.

In the final minute Edge picked out the run of Aaron Hart with a crossfield ball and the right-back rounded the 'keeper Blair before his shot found the side-netting.

Despite five minutes of added time there was no further goalmouth action with the Fenmen professionally seeing out a 2-0 victory in what was a memorable away day in Suffolk.

It means Bury have exited both the FA Cup and FA Trophy at Ram Meadow this season, with Chenery sure to be demanding a reaction to the defeat when they travel to Pitching In Isthmian League North Division promotion rivals Maldon & Tiptree in a week's time (3pm).

Bury Town: Blair, Hood, Gardner (Edwards 46'), Bradshaw, Altintop, Hastings, Chambers Shaw, Horne, Buabo (Maughn 59'), Ramadan (c), Nwabueze (Stafford 67'). Unused subs: Snaith, White, Haddoch, Stobbart.

Wisbech Town: Pearson, Hart, McLeish, Paez Palacios (Keeble 78'), Fairweather, Marshall (c), Chingoka (McQuaid 70'), Murphy, Edge, Tsaguim (Allen 64'), Draper. Unused subs: Viera, Osilaja.

Attendance: 421

Suffolk News Man of the Match: Baris Altintop put in one of the more committed performances on a day of under-par displays from the boys in Blue.

