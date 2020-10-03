Three second-half goals added to Cemal Ramadnan's 24 second opener to comfortably send Bury Town through to the Emirates FA Cup third qualifying round with a 4-1 scoreline against Waltham Abbey at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium.

The visitors, who also play at Step 4, were reduced to 10 men in the 26th minute and could find no way back into the tie once Ramadan converted a 53rd minute penalty.

Jake Chambers Shaw's side-footed effort in the 77th minute and substitute Cruise Nyadzayo's run and finish with a minute to go added further gloss, with Aaron Gordon having grabbed an 81st minute consolation strike.

Cemal Ramadan (right) scored two goals in the 4-1 FA Cup win against Waltham Abbey this afternoonPicture: Neil Dady

It sees Bury pocket the £3,375 prize money from the tie and put themselves into Monday's 1pm draw for a potential money spinning tie against a National League side.

Given the strength of Tuesday's performance - when they led Witham Town 5-0 with seven minutes to go when the referee controvesially abandoned the match due to fog - it was not surprising that Ben Chenery went with an unchanged starting XI and bench.

If there was any doubt whether the emotions from that abandonment would have left the Blues with a hangover, it was dispelled within 24 seconds when Ramadan latched on to a ball over the top from Jake Chambers Shaw and coolly fired it into the bottom left-hand corner.

In the third minute there was a good opening from which the visitors could reply. But after captain Jack Daveney's throughball left Kambo Robert Smith in the clear the number 9 failed to get properly hold of his shot and it was too weak to cause any problems.

Up the other end an O'Reilly cross got past the whole defence to Ramadan but his stabbed it wide of the right-hand post.

As the ball continued to swing from end to end, it was Bury left-back Will Gardner who drew the next save, with his low free kick in the 17th minute straight at Simon Jorgenson.

Joe Rose was quickly called into action at the other end, fisting away a ball into the box, before Kie Douglas fired a central free kick into the Ram Meadow car park.

The scene at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium just before kick-off between Bury Town and Waltham Abbey in the Emirates FA CupPicture: Russell Claydon (42535678)

In the 20th minute Ramadan almost had his second but put just wide of the far post when sliding in on Carlos Edward's skidding cross.

Waltham Abbey's task of staying in the competition got even tougher in the 26th minute when the referee had little hesitation in brandishing a straight red card to their number 7, Prince Domafriyie, for a challenge on Ipswich Town loannee Connor O'Reilly. It took place in front of the near East Stand close to the half way line.

Despite their numerical disadvantage a promising passage saw Robert Smith slipped through but his shot deflected off Taylor Hastings and out for a corner which the Blues easily dealt with.

Bury were forced into an early change 10 minutes before the interval with Baris Altintop replaced by midfelder Max Maughn, with Joe Hood dropping back into central defence.

After a period with little home pressure, Ollie Snaith forced the keeper into a save with a shot from the edge of the area after a strong run from Edwards while Ramadan soon made a mess of a promising square pass from Hughes in the box.

Space also opened up for Maughn just outside the box but his shot was comfortable for Jordgenson, while Rose pulled off a routine diving save soon after from Douglas.

Ramadan sent a curling effort just over the crossbar as the half drew to a close.

At 1-0 it was still a tie that the 10-men visitors could keep compact and frustrate Bury with a chance of nicking a goal and getting through via penalties.

But that gameplan was thrown out the window in the 52nd minute when Chambers Shaw jinked his way into the box and was awarded what appeared a fortunate penalty after going over the standing leg of Kaudio Ehui.

Ramadan coolly fired low into the bottom right-hand corner with the goalkeeper diving the opposite way.

The visitors were forced to commit more men forward and a raking pass from Joe Hood sent Ramadan bearing in on goal but he put low past the far post.

Hughes was next to burst through but failed to find Ramadan with a wayward pass, while the player carrying the captain's armband in injury Ollie Fenn's absence was soon fitted up with a head bandage after taking a knock sending a header wide.

Ramadan looked set to complete his hat-trick in the 67th minute when put clear from a ball over the top but his shot was too close to the onrushing Jorgenson who blocked with his legs.

The home pressure continued with Hastings steering an Edwards free kick wide of the near post while O'Reilly's chipped effort was comfortably caught.

With 15 minutes to play Maughn twisted and turned his man in the area before laying across to Ramadan who was again denied his hat-trick by the keeper's block.

Chambers Shaw's angled effort deflected off a defender and shaved the crossbar on its way out for a corner which finally provided the third goal in the 77th minute.

Edwards' delivery found Chambers Shaw on the edge of the area and his low side-footed effort went through a crowd of players before nestling in the bottom left-hand corner.

Some lacklustre defending saw Abbey get one back in the 81st minute with Aaron Gordon seeing his first effort in the box blocked before he was given time to size up the loose ball and fire it into the roof of the net.

It seemed to spur Bury on again and they found a fourth in the 89th minute courtesy of substitute Cruise Nyadzayo. Ramadan's lofted pass sent him running at goal and he seemed to have left himself too much ground to cover after turning him man on the edge of the box, but he duly managed to reach it and send a low left-footed curling effort into the bottom left-hand corner.

Stoppage time passed without any notable incident as the Blues and their supporters began to celebrate their FA Cup journey continuing.

Bury: Rose, O'Reilly, Gardner, Hood, Altintop (Maughn 35'), Hastings, Chambers Shaw, Edwards, Hughes (Nyadzayo 77'), Ramadan (Mills 90'), Snaith. Unused subs: Nyadzayo, Mills, Cook, Mayhew (GK).

Attendance: 400 (sellout)

Free Press Man of the Match: Carlos Edwards. Did not put a foot wrong in the midfield engine room.