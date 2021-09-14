After playing for 81 minutes with 10 men and leading for 82, hosting Bury Town were cruelly denied a memorable Isthmian League North Division victory tonight as Coggeshall Town came up with a last-minute equaliser.

After Ryan Horne's fizzing seventh-minute effort had put Bury ahead their task was made all the more harder when Ryan Jolland was shown a straight red card in the ninth minute for a two-footed tackle on Bantick.

And despite the Blues having the best of the chances it was Bantick who came up with a dramatic 89th minute equaliser with a fierce half volley from the edge of the area.

Ryan Horne (centre) celebrates opening the scoring for Bury Town at home to Coggeshall Town while Ryan Jolland (right) only lasted nine minutes before being sent off Picture: Neil Dady

It was cruel on the hosts who could take pride in a gutsy display, and had looked like it was going to see them take away three more precious points to turn around a slow start to the campaign.

As it was, their first draw of the term, to make it four points from their back-to-back home games, saw the Blues end the night in 11th place in the table after five games.

Ben Chenery made one change from the Blues' last gasp 2-1 home win against Heybridge Swifts with match winning substitute Jake Chambers Shaw earning a start ahead of veteran Carlos Edwards.

It meant all three Ipswich Town loan players; Zak Bradshaw, Jesse Nwabueze and Gerard Buabo, started their second game in four days. The continued absence of skipper Ollie Fenn (calf) and vice-captain Olly Hughes (hamstring) also saw striker Cemal Radmanad carrying the armband once again.

The visitors, captained by former Bury midfielder Tevan Allen, arrived boosted by recording their first win of the season at the weekend, beating Felixstowe &Walton United 2-1 in Essex.

It was the Seedgrowers who started brightest with Sam Bantick's sixth minute free kick finding the hands of home goalkeeper Sam Blair.

But within a minute Bury were ahead from their first real attack. Slick passing through the midfield worked the ball over to Ryan Horne and 20 yards out he suddenly pulled the trigger, with his low effort beating Matthew Cafer at his right-hand post.

The joy soon turned to disbelief from the home support though when Ryan Jolland and Sam Bantick appeared to jump in to win a loose ball just into the Bury half and the former was then shown a straight red card.

Blair fisted away an Allen free kick as the visitors exerted some pressure on the home goal but the Blues soon regained their composure and began to ask some of their own questions.

Ramadan fired into the side-netting from inside the area from Bradshaw's cross while Chambers-Shaw was not far away off target with an audacious effort from 40 yards out, which fizzed wide.

The yellows cards began to mount up for the visitors as the game continued to carry some needle following on from the red card.

But Bury continued to grow in stature in the game, despite their numerical disadvantage.

Horne's low effort from the edge of the area proving to be straight at the 'keeper while Chambers Shaw's fierce drive was blocked by his own player.

Cafer fisted away Nwabueze's dangerous free kick while Buabo sent a looping header over from a deep free kick.

It was not until the 42nd minute that Coggeshall came back with a chance of their own again, with Milo Grimes unable to direct his firm header from Ethan Kessel's free kick on target when well placed.

But it was Bury who finished the half strongest and you would not have been able to tell they were the side playing with a man less.

Coggeshall made a double change at the start of the second period in a bid to change the flow of the game.

But despite seeing less of the ball they continued to look threatening on the break with Nwabueze firing wide of the the left-hand post on the run before Ramadan saw a fierce effort deflected wide.

After Blair had earlier been booked for holding on to the ball when a corner was signalled, with Bantick also cautioned for wrestling it off him, his opposite number seemed fortunate to get away with a similar punishment in the 67th minute. Cafer rushed off his line before taking out Buabo on the sideline with referee Paul Quick, who had a busy night keeping on top of things, consulting his assistant before issuing a yellow card.

With 20 minutes to go and a tired Bury side retreating deeper to protect their lead, substitute Isaac Skubich's sent a looping header not far over from Allen's cross.

But it was only a good block by Cafer five minutes later that denied Ramadan's angled shot after bursting through a 2-0 lead.

It proved a pivotal moment as, with one minute to, the ball dropped to Bantick just outside the area and he produced a fierce effort on the half volley that beat Blair's dive.

Coggeshall tried to press home their advantage in five minutes of stoppage-time but despite Tyler Christian-Law heading against the bar, with the rebound shot blocked by a wall of bodies, with the offside flag eventually going up, there was to be no late winner. And in truth, the point was the very least Bury's efforts deserved.

But they will look to build on a positive performance when travelling into Essex to face Witham Town on Saturday (3pm).

Bury Town: Blair, Hood, Bradshaw, Jolland, Altintop, Hastings, Chambers Shaw, Horne, Buabo, Ramadan (c), Nwabueze. Unused subs: Edwards, Gardner, White Maughn, Snaith.

Coggeshall Town: Cafer, Coley, Wilson (Skubich 46'), Cocklin (Christian-Law 46'), Grimes, Gipson, Critchley, Allen (c), Bantick, Francis, Kessel (Wall 59'). Unused sub: Northwood.

Yellow cards: Coggeshall 6 (Cafer, Cocklin, Grimes, Allen, Bantick, Christian-Law); Bury 5 (Blair, Altintop, Chambers Shaw, Edwards).

Red cards: Bury 1 (Jolland 9').

Attendance: 417

Suffolk News Man of the Match: There were several candidates for this one with 16-year-old Gerard Buabo showing great physicality and maturity up front while Ryan Horne and Jesse Nwabueze shone in the midfield and Taylor Hastings was a rock at the back. But Jake Chambers Shaw wins it for a relentless display in the heart of the midfield.

