It was a Ram Meadow return to savour for Ross Crane as the Ipswich Town youngster scored eye-catching goals in each half as Bury Town comfortably saw off Barking 4-0 this afternoon.

The 19-year-old, who resigned for the club on a month's loan ahead of kick-off, opened the scoring within two minutes with a low shot across goal before a good run and finish made it 3-0 in the 74th minute.

The visitors had their backs up against the wall after being reduced to 10 men following striker Pepla Yassi-Peplin's 21st minute red card for an elbow to Taylor Hastings' face, which saw the defender eventually have to leave the field with vision problems.

Bury Town celebrate Ross Crane's early opening goal against Barking Picture: Mecha Morton

But they held out for the second until a fine low finish from Ramadan in the 57th minute and Chambers Shaw followed up Crane's second with a fourth three minutes from time.

The victory moves Bury up a place in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table to seventh but importantly cuts the gap to the play-off places from five to one.

Ben Chenery made three changes to the Bury side who started the goalless draw at Hashtag United last weekend with Crane coming in for the injured Olly Hughes. Captain Ollie Fenn returned from suspension in place of Carlos Edwards while Norwich City loanee, back from international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s, was back in goal to oust Ben Mayhew.

Ross Crane on his way to scoring his second goal in Bury Town's 4-0 win against Barking Picture: Mecha Morton

Having already seen an early shot from a jinking run saved, Crane was celebrating a goal on his return to Ram Meadow with just one minute and 40 seconds on the clock. After picking up the ball on the right-hand side, he fired a low effort across goal which beat the dive of James Shaw to nestle in the net.

George Purcell had the visitors' first chance in the 10th minute, firing just wide of the left-hand post from outside the area.

Bury went close to doubling their lead four minutes later with Shaw's diving save unconvincingly sending Jake Chambers Shaw's shot across goal past his far post.

The home pressure continued with Fenn heading a deep free kick from Crane wide of the same left-hand upright.

There was some surprised gasps when the referee showed a red card to Barking's number nine Yassi-Peplin in the 21st minute, following a long stoppage in Bury's left-back area. Referee Oliver Morris-Sanders indicated it had been an elbow on Taylor Hastings which had led to the decision.

It was clear the next goal was going to be crucial in the outcome of the game.

But Bury were unable to double their advantage ahead of the interval with efforts from Fenn, Jolland and Ramadan all going wide, the latter guilty of passing up a guilt-edged opportunity by failing to convert a great deep low cross from Chambers Shaw.

Bury Town's Cemal Ramadan celebrates his goal Picture: Mecha Morton

In additional time Hastings was brought off, seemingly suffering from concussion, with Edwards replacing him and Fenn moving to centre-back.

The second half began with Ramadan having a diving header saved while the visitors had their own sight of goal, but George Purcell's connection with a low right-wing cross was too weak to trouble Blair.

Jake Chambers Shaw put in another standout display for Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

A good chipped pass into the area from Chamber Shaw picked out Jolland's run but he was unable to turn it goalward.

But the Blues got the killer second goal in the 57th minute. Chambers Shaw expertly cushioned Stafford's cross into the path of Ramadan on the edge of the area and he shifted it to his right before picking out the bottom left-hand corner with an arrowing strike.

There was a good chance for a third on the hour mark but Stafford, found unmarked from Jolland's header, sent his wide while Chamber Shaw worked himself into a good position before slicing horribly wide.

Up the other end Blair had been a virtual spectator. But he had to be alert in the 73rd minute to pull off a great block to deny substitute Osaretin Otete from close-range as he met a cross from George Purcell on a counter-attack.

But within a minute Bury had opened up a 3-0 lead as Crane burst into the left-hand side of the box from Ryan Horne's lofted pass, before firing low into the far corner.

The visitors kept plugging away though and should have had one back when Ricardo Alexander-Greenway was found rising unmarked from a corner, but the defender sent it well over the bar.

Jolland went close with a shot across goal as the game entered final 10 minutes while Ramadan saw an effort deflected wide.

Bury did claim a fourth though in the 87th minute as a long ball carelessly came off a defender's boot into his path of Chambers Shaw 20 yards out and he made sure it was fully punished by arrowing in a shot into the bottom left-hand corner.

Barking broke clear in injury time but there was rapturous applause as captain Fenn made a great recovery run before executing a sliding tackle in the box on Purcell.

The clean sheet capped a fine afternoon for the Blues who now head into a break, not returning until they host Basildon United in two weeks' time due to Brentwood Town's continued involvement in the FA Trophy.

Bury Town: Blair, Stafford, Gardner (Maughn 82'), Fenn, Hastings (Edwards 45+3), Hood, Chambers Shaw (Haddock 88'), Horne, Jolland, Ramadan, Crane. Unused subs: Snaith, White.

Barking: Shaw, Foules, Williams (Conclaves Da Cruz 78'), O'Brien (Hassan 64'), Omozusi, Alexander-Greenway, Norey, Oluwatimilehin, Yassi-Peplin, Purcell, McCulloch (Otete 46'). Unused subs: Heatley, Wicks.

Attendance: 526

Suffolk News Man of the Match: Ross Crane. Was too hot to handle with the ball at his feet and showed great precision with shooting. Also a mention for Jake Chambers Shaw who once again pulled the strings in midfield.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds