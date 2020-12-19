There was plenty of festive thrills and spills as Lakenheath left it late to secure a 4-3 victory over Cornard United this afternoon.

When Cory Willings drove home an 86th-minute equaliser for a Cornard side that had been 2-0 and 3-1 down, it seemed for all intents and purposes that the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North spoils were going to be shared at The Pit.

However, with 60 seconds of stoppage time played the hosts decisively regained the lead through Shaun Avis. It was harsh on Cornard's James Mordecai, who had given a man-of-the-match performance between the posts, only for Avis' intended cross to fly over his head and into the top corner.

Lakenheath celebrate a goal. Picture: Mecha Morton

As well as concluding the scoring Avis also broke the deadlock in just the third minute. The former Mildenhall Town and Newmarket Town player – operating in a slightly deeper role to normal – had already been denied by Mordecai on two occasions when he flicked in captain Sam Hawley's effort from close range.

Hawley went from provider to scorer in the 20th minute, making the most of the space he was afforded inside the Cornard box to steer home Reece Clarke's free kick with a looping header.

It looked to be a case of how many the home side would score at that point, but to Cornard's credit they stuck to the task and managed to half the deficit in the 33rd minute. It was a goal of real quality from Harrison Banner as his effort from the edge of the area curled inside Charlie Beckwith's far post.

James Mordecai made a string of saves. Picture: Mecha Morton

Yet, within two minutes Lakenheath restored their two-goal advantage via the recently-returned John Sands. Luke Corbyn failed to make contact with Tom Thulborn's low cross, but the ball ran clear for Sands and after allowing it to drift across his body, the experienced frontman swivelled and fired low into the bottom corner.

But Cornard were not for folding and in the second minute of time added on at the end of the first half they got themselves back into the contest. Following consultation between the referee and his assistant, a penalty was awarded for handball and Ezra Drann stepped up to send Beckwith the wrong way from the spot.

It was Cornard 'keeper Mordecai who impressed during the second half with a handful of saves, including one with his head to thwart Avis from six yards out.

And his stubbornness was eventually rewarded in the dying embers when his opposite number Beckwith failed to get much distance on a punched clearance, which presented Willings with the opportunity to drive through a host of bodies and into the back of the net.

There was still enough time for one final twist, though, as Avis from out wide on the right touchline sent his miscued cross arrowing into the top corner – sparking scenes of wild celebration among his team-mates and their manager Ben Cowling.

Lakenheath, who have now moved up to fourth in the table, are set to return to action at home against Needham Market Reserves (12.30pm) on December 28 while Cornard hosts Ipswich Wanderers on the same day (3pm).

Lakenheath: Beckwith, Logan (Phillips 75'), McIntosh, Hawley, Callaghan, Underwood, Corbyn (Webber 46'), Clarke, Thulborn, Sands (Wozniak 62'), Avis

Cornard: Mordecai, Judge, Newton, McGibbon (Liddiatt 49'), Dowding, James, Drann, Sakal, Collier, Banner, Willings

Suffolk News Man of the Match – James Mordecai: It was hard not to feel sorry for the Cornard goalkeeper when the winning goal sailed over his head in stoppage time. He made a string of impressive saves to keep his side in the game.

Elsewhere, Stowmarket Town advanced into the last 32 of the Buildbase FA Vase thanks to a 2-0 home win over lower-league Norwich CBS.

Goals in either half from Reggie Lambe and Josh Mayhew did the damage for the Old Gold & Blacks at Greens Meadow. Read sports editor Russell Claydon's report from the tie here.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division a last-minute goal from Jamie Smith earned Walsham-le-Willows a 1-0 win at Thetford Town.

The victory has moved Walsham up to fourth in the table but for Thetford they continue to prop up the rest of the division having won just one of their opening 11 fixtures.

While Walsham are upwardly mobile, Ely City have dropped down to fifth after losing 2-0 on the road at FC Clacton.

Kevin Coyle and former AFC Sudbury frontman Mekhi McKenzie were on target in the second half for the Essex side.

Meanwhile, games involving Diss Town, Halstead Town, AFC Sudbury Reserves and Hadleigh United were all called off because of Covid-19 concerns.