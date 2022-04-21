Penalty shootouts are traditionally nerve wracking affairs. Yet, this season Needham Market have given off the impression that they quite enjoy the heart-stopping nature of spot kicks.

It was back in January that they defeated National League outfit Yeovil Town from 12 yards on their way to a club-record run to the quarter-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

And they repeated the trick tonight at Colchester United to successfully defend the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup title at the expense of Leiston.

The Needham Market players with the Suffolk Premier Cup trophy. Picture: Amy Gilson

Truth be told it was a drab 90 minutes between the two Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division sides, who largely cancelled each other out.

Leiston, who were featuring in the showpiece contest after being granted a reprieve due to semi-final conquerors Stowmarket having fielded ineligible players, went closest to breaking the deadlock after 12 minutes in what would have been fortuitous circumstances. King's Lynn Town loanee Baris Altintop raided down the right and while he miscued his cross, the ball looped over Needham goalkeeper Marcus Garnham and skimmed the top of the crossbar.

Needham's only effort of the first half came via Harvey Sayer in the 34th minute and while it was a well struck shot from distance, Leiston goalkeeper Sam Donkin saw it all the way and made a routine stop.

Needham Market's Ben Fowkes holds off Leiston defender Adam Bailey-Dennis. Picture: Amy Gilson

The scrappiness spilled over into the second half as defences remained well on top. Needham did manage to work Donkin on a couple of occasions through Seth Chambers and Noah Collard, but the Leiston number one proved himself to be up to the challenge.

And so it was to penalties to decide the destination of the trophy. By chance the last time the Suffolk Premier Cup final ended this way was in 2008 when Needham defeated Leiston 5-4 – and it was exactly the same outcome this evening.

Needham's Kyle Hammond and Leiston midfielder Siju Odulsei both saw early attempts saved before Ben Fowkes' powerful effort struck the post to give Leiston the chance to win the trophy for the third time in their history.

But just as he did at Yeovil three months ago Garnham rose to the occasion, diving low to his right to keep the Marketmen in the contest. Needham full-back Callum Sturgess then sent proceedings into sudden death, with Leiston centre-back Adam Bailey-Dennis and Needham defender Jake Dye both making no mistake.

The Needham Market players run to celebrate with Tom Maycock. Picture: Amy Gilson

It was then over to Garnham again as he guessed correctly to keep out Altintop's shot, leaving substitute Tom Maycock to bury the winner.

Needham: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, K Morphew, D Morphew, Sayer, Collard, Chambers, Clark (Maycock 81'), Fowkes, Hammond

Leiston: Donkin, Altintop, Dunbar, Bailey-Dennis, Hutchings, Barnes, Quantrell, Davies, Odulesi, Marsden (Ocran 81'), Saunders (Eagle 90')

Suffolk News Man of the Match – Kyle Hammond (Needham Market): His spot kick may have been saved but that does not detract from an all-action display in midfield.