If ever a scoreline did not do the quality of a match justice, tonight's 0-0 draw at Trafford Park was it.

Bury Town’s trip to Wroxham in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division provided everything you could have wanted from a game of football. Chances galore, the goal frame hit on multiple occasions, red cards and plenty of controversy, yet somehow two exhausted teams trudged off at the end without a goal being scored.

Any pre-conceived ideas that the opening exchanges would be tight and tetchy as both sets of players sized each other up in this early-season encounter were almost instantly eradicated.

Bury Town, pictured ahead of beating Hashtag at the weekend, played out a 0-0 draw at Wroxham tonight. Picture: Mecha Morton

Instead they went toe-to-toe with proceedings akin to a basketball match – a genuine ‘you attack, we attack’ mentality with each team eager to strike the first blow.

And in truth it could quite easily have been a couple of goals apiece inside the first 20 minutes were it not for the combination of some smart goalkeeping and the woodwork.

Bury’s skipper for the night Cemal Ramadan signalled his team’s intent as early as the fifth minute with a curling effort from the edge of the box that forced Tom Coombe in the Wroxham goal to turn the ball behind for a corner.

Ben Chenery's men's have collected four points from the first six on offer. Picture: Mecha Morton

Just two minutes later – and up the other end – Bury’s Ipswich Town loanee goalkeeper Lewis Ridd had to dart across his line to keep out Bradley Spooner’s disguised set piece from out wide. Ridd’s intervention was all the more important given that it was he who had conceded the free kick for a foul on Ryan Curtis not too far away from the left byline.

Matt Hayden then stung the young shot stopper’s palms within a couple of minutes before the hosts managed to get the better of Ridd in the 15th minute, only for Curtis’ close range shot to be ruled out for offside.

Over the course of the evening Bury were thwarted by the woodwork on three occasions, including twice within the space of 120 seconds. In the 16th minute Carlos Edwards’ strike from 40 yards out dipped viciously before cannoning against the crossbar and shortly after Charlie Johnson hit virtually the same spot with a looping header from Edwards’ long throw into the danger zone.

The intensity understandably dropped for a period after that with Bury doing plenty of the probing, making a number of final third entries but often being left to rue final pass going astray. Wroxham, too, continued to carry a threat and Hayden once again worked Ridd with a well hit shot from 20 yards out with 27 minutes on the clock.

Ryan Horne – in action at the weekend – put in a man-of-the-match performance. Picture: Mecha Morton

The home side were sharper out of the blocks at the start of the second half and had two good opportunities to break the deadlock in the 51st and 53rd minute, but they are likely to feel both fell to the wrong player.

Defender Josh Hazell scuffed his close-range volley at the back post from Spooner's deep corner and saw the ball trickle wide of the post and having stayed forward from that attack, he was soon sent clean through by Hayden, only for Ridd to read his intentions and make the stop.

Three minutes later came the first big talking point involving the match officials when Bury full-back Lewis O'Malley and Wroxham winger Curtis both flew whole-heartedly into a 50/50 challenge. The ball was there to be won and neither player gave an inch, yet with Curtis down and requiring treatment a scuffle ensued involving both sets of players and the two benches.

All the while referee Jordan Sandwell was locked in conversation with his assistant and once the situation had been diffused the red card came out for both O'Malley and Curtis, much to the surprise of the two players and most involved.

Cruise Nyadzayo limped off in the first half with an injury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Wroxham adapted the quicker to being a man down and should have broken the deadlock in the 63rd minute. Bury centre-back Charlie Johnson got caught trying to over play on the halfway line and was robbed by Hayden, who promptly sent Spooner through one on one, yet once again Ridd stood up to the challenge.

After that the away side seemed to settle and as time wore it was they who looked the more likely to bag the winning goal. And they thought they had done just that in 79th minute when Ramadan stooped at the back post and beat Coombe with a header, but despite a clearance being made from what appeared to be comfortably behind the line, the officials – after a consultation – remained unmoved.

Up the other end substitute Ryan Hawkins flashed a low strike from distance a yard wide of the upright, but Wroxham attacks were become rare occurences and it became apparent they were content with a point as they looked to let the clock run down.

Bury, in contrast, were looking to add to their 1-0 opening day win over Hashtag United at the weekend and they went agoningsly close five minutes from time when after a goalmouth scramble substitute Angus Mills saw his shot deflected against the base of the post.

Bury: Ridd, O'Malley, Edwards, Horne, Johnson, White, Nyadzayo (Mills 23'), Watkins, Ramadan, Barker, Maughn

Suffolk News Man of the Match – Ryan Horne: He ran the game from the base of Bury's diamond midfield. Always an option for his team-mates, rarely wasted possession and also made a couple of key challenges to shut down Wroxham attacks.

Attendance: 157