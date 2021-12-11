A stunning 25-yard stoppage time strike from Shaun Avis ensured Lakenheath are just four wins from Wembley in the Buildbase FA Vase, following a pulsating third round proper tie at The Pit which saw them end 3-2 victors.

It had largely been a tale of two halves up until that point with lower-league visitors Shefford Town & Campton 2-0 down and outclassed in the first period before mounting a comeback.

Avis had tucked away a 15th minute penalty and finished from point-blank range in the 32nd to give Suffolk's last representatives a healthy advantage.

Shaun Avis scored all three goals as Lakenheath overcame Shefford Town & Campton to progress to the last 32 of the Buildbase FA Vase Picture: Mark Westley

But the Bedfordshire visitors were a different proposition thereafter and scored twice in two minutes just before the hour mark.

Both sides had chances thereafter with penalties looking inevitable before Avis' dramatic hat-trick strike sealed it for Suffolk's last representatives in the national competition.

Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling made two changes to the side who drew 4-4 at home to Woodbridge Town last weekend with captain Sam Hawley recovering from a shoulder injury to start with Sam Peters coming in at left-back. Kane Manels, Ryan Yallop and Jack Gould were all cup-tied.

Shaun Avis scores Lakenheath's second goal Picture: Mark Westley

The visitors, 13th in the Spartan South Midlands Football League Division One but having won their last six, were without their top scorer, 22-goal Jonathan McNamara who was serving a suspension.

Lakenheath created the game's first chance in the seventh minute with Alex McIntosh turning inside in the penalty area from Lee Hammond's long pass before seeing his low effort kept out by a one-handed save from Reece Lewis.

Tom Thulborn sent a rising shot over the far post soon after while Shefford's first sight of goal, in the 12th minute, saw Ash Ingham's close-range shot blocked.

Lakenheath's bright start was rewarded on the quarter-of-an-hour mark via the penalty spot.

There was a good crowd in to witness a thrilling FA Vase tie at The Pit Picture: Mark Westley

Avis had been put through by Underwood's pass and rounded the goalkeeper before Kane O'Neill wiped him out with a sliding challenge, eventually receiving a yellow card, likely on the double jeopardy rule. Avis himself dusted himself down before rolling it down the left-hand side with the 'keeper left static.

Dean Grogan could have doubled the advantage within four minutes but sent a free header from a corner over the crossbar via a bounce off the turf.

At the other end the visitors had a flurry of quickfire chances from the 24th minute that left them wondering how they had not drawn level.

Firstly, Henry Snee's low shot from inside the area saw Charlie Beckwith push out via his far post.

The first of three dangerous corners saw Sam Peters' header on the line deny Dan Hammer before Beckwith was adjudged to have diverted Mitch Foley's next corner over his near upright.

The third corner was whipped into the box from the other side by Paul Norris with Finley Logan clearing on the line with Shefford players calling in vain for a handball as it bounced up off him.

Heath managed to break out with Hammond firing just over on the hour-an-hour mark.

Within two minutes they were celebrating a 2-0 lead with Avis hooking in from point-blank range after Grogan's far post header from Ross Bailey's corner had been cleared off the line.

The last chance of what had been a half largely dominated by Lakenheath saw Avis connect with a Thulborn cross at the far post only to see Lewis save at his near post.

There was a big chance for Shefford to half the deficit within three minutes of the restart but after substitute Scott Metclafe got on to a long ball he sent his low shot into the side-netting.

Sam Peters forced a fisted save with a 30-yard thunderbolt and Thulborn saw his effort come back off the face of the post as the home side threatened to put the tie to bed.

But two goals in a mad two minute period from 57 saw the visitors suddenly find themselves level at 2-2.

Ingham sent a shot over the near post shortly before Shefford came again with a left-sided cross controlled just inside the area by Snee before the number nine dispatched into the bottom right-hand corner.

And they were soon celebrating another as a mistake by Grogan allowed a ball through into the box and Ingham duly punished it with a low angled drive that nestled into the far right-hand corner.

A big chance went begging for Heath in the 64th minute with Bailey's deep free kick finding Grogan unmarked but he sent his header past the far post.

Within a minute Shefford's Snee rattled the crossbar with a 20 yard effort.

The away side were almost gifted a goal 14 minutes from time when Grogan sold Beckwith short with a backpass but Ingham got the ball stuck under his feet before the 'keeper claimed it.

Avis chipped Lewis in the 81st minute but the whistle had already sounded for offside.

The striker had another chance three minutes later but sent his far post header from Underwood's deep cross wide.

It was the Suffolk side who continued to knock on the door with Peters' well hit effort from outside the area going just wide of the post after deflecting off a defender's foot.

Just as everyone was mentally preparing for penalties the winner appeared out of nowhere. From a lofted pass Avis spun round before spotting a gap which he duly found with a fine left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Once the wild celebrations had died down the final whistle followed soon after the restart with the visitors unable to mount one final attack before sinking to their knees.

The draw for the last 32 of the competition will be revealed at 1pm on Monday with a north/south divide. The fourth round is set to take place on January 15.

Lakenheath: Beckwith, Logan, Peters, Hawley (c) (Castellan 69'), Grogan, Underwood, McIntosh (Clarke 58'), Bailey, Avis, Thulborn, Hammond. Unused subs: Brand, Banks, Webber.

Shefford Town & Campton: Lewis, O'Neill, Morris, Dilton (c) (Metcalfe 44'), Robinson, Hammer, Ansell-Carter, Foley, Snee, Day, Ingham. Unused subs: Cooksley, Taylor, Walker (gk), Renney.

Attendance: 131

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: You can't look any further than hat-trick hero Shaun Avis.