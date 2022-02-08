Even the most optimistic of Bury Town supporters would surely now have to concede defeat in the quest for a play-off place as Felixstowe & Walton United condemned the Blues to back-to-back defeats at Ram Meadow tonight.

The 3-1 loss to their Suffolk rivals was a tale of one side taking their chances and the other being punished for failing to.

No one can have any arguments that Bury had dominated the first period but they were not able to make it count from numerous chances before Billy Holland provided a finish from a corner on the stroke of half-time.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery walks back to the dugout as Felixstowe & Walton United celebrate a goal Picture: Mecha Morton

The Seasiders then took control with dual-registered Walsham-le-Willows talent Keiran Twinn fired in a thunderbolt from 30 yards in the 56th minute before Joe Whight tucked away a confusing penalty decision less than two minutes later.

Will Gardner's 83rd minute header sparked a late rally from the hosts but it was all too little too late.

While the three points moved Felixstowe up to eighth and within four points off the final Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-off place with two games in hand on Dereham Town, it left the Blues 12 points adrift in 12th.

Felixtowe & Walton United's goalscorer Joe Whight and Bury Town namesake Joe White both challenge for ball in what was a fiercely contested Suffolk derby Picture: Mecha Morton

Ben Chenery, who had only been able to name two substitutes in the 4-0 defeat at leaders Aveley on Saturday, continued to be desperately short on options.

Norwich City loan goalkeeper Sam Blair as well as Jake Chambers Shaw, Joe Hood and Carlos Edwards were all ruled out with injury while Ryan Jolland was still serving a suspension.

It led to Will Gardner and Dan Gilchrist being called back from being sent pout to Newmarket Town and Thetford Town respectively to get game time with the former going straight into the home line-up at the expense of Ipswich Town loanee Olla Bello.

Felixstowe were also desperate to get back to winning ways having lost 1-0 at home to Grays Athletic on Saturday.

It was Bury who made the early running in an energetic opening with Olly Snaith's shot from Ross Crane's cut-back deflected wide in just the second minute.

From the resultant corner a header was deflected over before Will Gardner's own header was blocked on the line.

Ben Mayhew, whose suspension from Saturday does not kick in until the weekend, showed bravery to fist a Stuart Ainsley free-kick but the referee rightly blew for a foul before he had to receive treatment.

Olly Hughes gets behind the Felixstowe defence but was unable to provide a telling finish Picture: Mecha Morton

The Blues continued to look the more dangerous side though and Max Maughn put a low angled shot past the far post before Cemal Ramadan saw his effort pushed out by 'keeper Callum Robinson.

After the contest was interrupted by a series of heated tackles which kept the referee busy, issuing three cards, Ramadan was found free in the penalty area but disappointingly shot straight at Robinson.

Ipswich Town loanee Ross Crane put in a lively performance for Bury Town but ended up on the losing side Picture: Mecha Morton

The Seasiders were forced into an early change nine minutes before the interval with right-back Kyle Jopling limping off with Charlie Warren entering the action.

There was a big chance for Bury's Hughes to open the scoring in the 39th minute when he got in behind the defence from Ryan Horne's pass but Robinson managed to get a hand to his low shot to turn it around the post.

The hosts were to rue the missed opportunities as Felixstowe took the lead in the final regulation minute of the half, Holland found unmarked from Ainsley's delivery and the former AFC Sudbury player sent his half volley into the left-hand corner.

The momentum was now clearly with the visitors and after a bright start to the second half they doubled their advantage in the 55th minute in spectacular fashion with Kieran Twinn's low 30-yard effort flying inside Mayhew's right-hand post.

Will Gardner's header finally got Bury Town on the scoreboard but it was too little too late Picture: Mecha Morton

Things soon got worse for Bury as the referee pointed to the penalty spot in the 58th minute for what was apparently a follow through on Twinn

following Mayhew saving his shot. But the Bury stand-in custodian, who will be suspended on Saturday following his red card at Aveley, could do nothing to keep out Whight's fine low penalty which arrowed inside his left-hand post.

Nwabueze's strong run almost ended with a fourth, with Mayhew's foot keeping out his effort from a tight angle while the Ipswich Town loanee then ran on to a long goal kick before lifting it well over the crossbar.

Felixstowe substitute Charlie Warren also went close to increasing Bury's pain with his low angled shot whizzing past the far post.

To Bury's credit they managed to start creating chances again up the other end and they gave the large home crowd something to finally cheer in the 83rd minute when Gardner headed home from Crane's right-sided free kick.

Crane was playing like a man possessed in his really kickstart the comeback but it was not to be with one late effort blocked by Robinson's legs.

Bury will look to bounce back on the same ground on Saturday when Maldon & Tiptree are the visitors but their opponents will very much see them as a mid-table side going nowhere as they look to ignite their play-off push.

For Stuart Boardley's Seasiders it's a trip to 14th-placed Tilbury ahead of returning to the recently renamed Atalian Servert Ram Meadow Stadium next Tuesday for a last 16 shootout with Bury in the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup (7,45pm).

Bury Town: Mayhew, Gardner, Stafford, Snaith (Haddoch 70'), Fenn (c), White, Maughn (Bello 59'), Horne, Hughes, Ramadan (Gilchrist 80'), Crane. Unused sub: Edwards.

Booked: Fenn 20', Stafford 61', Crane 69'.

Felixstowe & Walton United: Robinson, Jopling (Warren 36'), Ainsley, Holland, Whight, Nunn, Nwabueze (Williams 89'), Matthews, Canfer (Smith 90+5'), Aitkens, Twinn, Unused subs: Boardley, Smith, Petrea.

Booked: Nunn 21', Jopling 27'.

Attendance: 607

SuffolkNews Man of The Match: Jesse Nwabueze. The Ipswich Town loanee ran the Bury defence ragged in The Seasiders took control in the second half.