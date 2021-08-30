It has been 16 years since Stowmarket Town were on an even keel with their neighbours from down the A14, but they ended the wait in style by recording a 3-0 victory over Bury Town in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division this afternoon.

It what was a highly efficient and clinical opening 45 minutes from the hosting Old Gold & Blacks in front of 797 spectators – a record crowd for a competitive fixture at Greens Meadow. They scored three times without reply, while the second half was all about game management. Granted the away side had much more of the ball, but it never felt like Stowmarket were entertaining the notion of allowing them a route back into the contest.

The opening exchanges were largely uneventful, with neither goalkeeper called into any action of note as the two sides sized each other up.

Chris Casement's free kick flies beyond Sam Blair. Picture: Mecha Morton

Stowmarket's James Bradbrook was the first to get his gloves warm in the 13th minute, although his tip over the crossbar from Baris Altintop's looping header could not have been considered as anything other than a routine piece of work.

However, seven minutes later Bradbrook's opposite number Sam Blair was unable to get anywhere near the deadlock-breaking goal.

Anthony Spyrou threw his hat into the ring to take the free kick he had won in the 20th minute, but Chris Casement was adamant it was his to hit and you could see why as he got the perfect combination of curl and dip to beat Sam Blair in the Bury goal.

Three minutes later former Norwich City trainee Spyrou was sent clear into the box by Kane Munday's slide rule pass, yet with the angle narrowing, Blair was able to make himself big and deny the lively striker.

However, there was no stopping the summer signing from lower-league Holland FC with 29 minutes on the clock. As is their way, Bury tried to play out from the back but on this occasion they were sloppy and Spyrou pounced to arrow a shot inside the far post.

And a good first half became the stuff of dreams for Stowmarket in the 37th minute when Reggie Lambe showed his class, jinking his way beyond a couple of challenges before being upended inside the box by Ryan Stafford. Up stepped Jack Ainsley, who calmly sent Blair the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Jack Ainsley rolls the ball in from the penalty spot. Picture: Mecha Morton

It could – and perhaps should – have got even better for Paul Musgrove's men, with Spyrou heavily involved once again. First of all his well-struck effort drifted a couple of yards wide before he had the ball in the net for a second time, only for an offside flag to cut short his celebrations.

No doubt with the words of manager Ben Chenery ringing in their ears, Bury started the second half brightly. Twice within the opening five minutes Cemal Ramadan had opportunities, but on both occasions it was straightforward work for Bradbrook between the posts.

Yet, the early Bury pressure proved to be a false dawn rather than start of any sort of comeback. Stowmarket defended their box well and when he was required, Bradbrook snuffed out the danger with minimal fuss.

A frustrating afternoon for Bury was encapsulated two minutes from time when Ramadan thought he had pulled a goal back, only for the offside flag to deny him a third goal in as many matches.

Having secured their first win at Step 4, Stowmarket's focus switches to Emirates FA Cup action on Saturday when they play host higher-league Potters Bar Town in the first qualifying round. Bury, meanwhile, host Step 5 outfit Norwich United (both 3pm).

Stowmarket: Bradbrook, Casement, Munday, Ainsley, Jefford, Bullard, Brown (Sweeney 82'), Curry, Lambe, Spyrou (Phair 90'), Collard

Bury: Blair, Hood, Stafford, Hastings (Mills 61'), Altintop, White (Maughn 52'), Chambers-Shaw, Horne, Hughes, Ramadan, Snaith (Edwards 32')

Suffolk News Man of the Match – Josh Curry: Tough one because a number of Stowmarket players could lay claim to the award. Curry gets it for an impressive first-half display in which he drove forward well from midfield. In the second half he made a number of decent challenges and interceptions to help keep Bury at bay.

Attendance: 797

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Match action from Stowmarket Town's derby win over Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news

Read more: AFC Sudbury cruise to Coggeshall victory