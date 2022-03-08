It was ultimately a tale of two halves at The Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium tonight as Felixstowe & Walton United ended up overpowering a depleted Bury Town team to book their place in the last four of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.

The hosts deservedly led at the interval with Ollie Snaith's 43rd minute sumptuous strike.

But it was the Seasiders who were doing most of the attacking in the second half and it ultimately paid off with Ollie Canfer's 86th minute tap-in sealing a 2-1 win after Henry Barley had drawn them left 15 minutes from time.

Bury's under-18s player Clinton Frank battles for the ball with the experienced Staurt Ainsley Picture: Neil Dady

With the quarter-final draw having already been made on Thursday evening, it means they will have home advantage against lower-league Kirkley & Pakefield United next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Bury boss Ben Chenery, who had been without 10 players ahead of racking up an 8-0 win at basement side Romford on Saturday, was able to name Cemal Ramadan and Ollie Snaith again following their league suspensions. Dan Giolchrist and youngster Ben Haddoch were the ones to drop to the bench while Ross Crane was cup tied having played for Ipswich Town in their defeat to Stowmarket Town.

Stuart Boardley's Seasiders saw Saturday's home game with Stowmarket Town postponed due to a waterlogged pitch with his line-up featuring four changes from last Tuesday's 3-0 home win against Barking.

Bury Town celebrate Ollie Sniath's goal shortly before half-time Picture: Neil Dady

Stuart Ainsley, Billy Holland, Leon Ottley-Gooch and Charlie Warren all started ahead of Harry Knock (cup tied), Noel Aitkens, Ollie Canfer and Andrew Hasanally.

The hosts showed early intent with Ramadan drilling the first of two efforts wide of the post while Ottley-Gooch glanced a header over his shoulder up and over the bar when found unmarked up the other end.

Emmanuel Osei-Owusu did all the hard work to bring down a raking pass in the 13th minute and turn his marker inside the area only to then blast it well over the Bury goal.

Three minutes later the home side were denied by the goal frame when Callum Robinson pushed Will Gardner's touch on a bouncing Carlos Edwards free kick up on to his crossbar.

Carlos Edwards is beaten to the ball Picture: Neil Dady

A lively end-to-end start continued with Henry Barley curling over the far upright after some neat approach play.

With a couple of injury stoppages disrupting the tempo, the next significant goalmouth action did not arrive until the 33rd minute when Ramadan saw his drive plamed away by Robinson who also saved Max Maughn's follow-up.

The Seasiders went close a couple of minutes later with Barley's low curling whistling past the far post while Charlie Warren soon sent his own fierce effort wide from outside the area.

Ryan Jolland finds no way through for Bury Picture: Neil Dady

A big chance fell to Bury's Ryan Jolland in the 40th minute after Ramadan's pass across the area gave him a clear sight of goal but he lifted it over the bar.

Within three minute the Blues were celebrating the opener though. Maughn got to the byline before cutting back and seeing his shot deflect out to the edge of the area where Snaith met it cleanly first time, sending it arrowing inside the stationary 'keeper's left-hand post.

Felixstowe came close to replying six minutes into the second half when Osei-Owusu drew a low save out of Ipswich Town loanee Lewis Ridd.

A couple of minutes later Ramadan was put in behind the defence but dragged his shot well wide.

The Seasiders continued to probe with Bury's defence holding out well until the 73rd minute when a through ball put substitute Noel Aitkens in only for Ridd to race out and bravely save at his feet.

But the young Town stopper was picking the ball out of his net two minutes later after a low drilled 25-yard effort from Barley caught him out at his right-hand side.

The visitors looked to press home the momentum shift and a dangerous free kick was lifted over the bar in a crowded box.

It was from a set piece they managed to convert their pressure to take the lead in the 84th minute. Barley sent in a deep free kick from the right which Holland headed against the inside of the post before substitute Ollie Canfer was on hand to tap it in after it rebounded across the line.

Bury were unable to trouble Robinson's goal in the final stages, despite six minutes of stoppage time surprisingly being added.

With their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-off push realistically gone, it leaves them fighting for places in next season's squad and pride from now till the end of the campaign.

But for Felxistowe their is still the carrot of promotion very much dangling along with the prospect of a Portman Road final in the Suffolk Premier Cup still burning bright.

Bury Town: Ridd, Edwards, Stafford, Snaith (Chambers Shaw 76'), Gee, Gardner, Jolland, Horne (Gilchrist 87'), Maughn (Haddoch 88'), Ramadan, Frank. Unused subs: Hood, Wilson.

Booked: Frank 53'

Felixstowe & Walton United: Robinson, Bennett (Hasanally 60'), Ainsley, Holland, Whight (Aitkens 46'), Nunn, Barley, Matthews, Osei-Owusu (Canfer 82'), Ottley-Gooch, Warren. Unused subs: Hitter, Williams.

Booked: Osei-Owusu 64'.

Attendance: 261

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Henry Barley - midfielder was a livewire throughout, scoring one and putting in the free kick for the other goal.