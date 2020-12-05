A comprehensive 5-0 victory against Eynesbury Rovers in the Buildbase FA Vase Second Round Proper saw Stowmarket Town come back from the lockdown break with a bang, to get new manager Paul Musgrove's reign off to a perfect start.

Two corners saw them go into the break 2-0 up and in firm control with Jack Ainsley's deft flick and Seb Dunbar's deflected shot doing the damage.

A lethal six-minute spell saw the tie quickly put to bed with debutant Reggie Lambe's looping head creeping in (54'), before Josh Mayhew converted a penalty (57') before substitute Luke Read stabbed home a corner (60').

Stowmarket celebrate a goal from debutant Reggie LambePicture: Mecha Morton

It was Stow's first game in this season's competition, having enjoyed a club record run to the last 16 (fifth round) last season and came after long-serving promotion-winning manager Rick Andrews had resigned for personal reasons.

The 2.30pm delivered team sheet revealed Stow had sneaked in the signing of former Ipswich Town youth product and Bermudian international Lambe. The attacking midfielder or striker, who has played in the MLS with Toronto and has had spells with Mansfeild and Carlisle United, made 27 appearances for League Two Cambridge United in the shortened 2019/20 season.

New Stowmarket Town signing Reggie Lambe bagged a debut goalPicture: Mecha Morton

It was 42 days since Stow's last game, due to the impact of Covid-19 call-offs, and there was some understandable over-hit passes in the early stages while new-boy Lambe displayed some eye-catching touches.

The hosts were put under the cosh from the kick-off by the St Neots-based Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division leaders.

But they were not properly tested until the ninth minute when some slick passing found Jordan Brown on the left-side on the area but his chipped shot was comfortably saved by James Bradbrook at his near post.

Up the other end Stow's first chance came from a 13th minute corner with Lambe nodding over after Ainsley's initial header.

It was from a corner that Stow took the lead in the 19th minute with Ainsley meeting Anton Clarke's right-sided delivery with a deft flick at the near post to steer the ball beyond Shay Griffiths' reach.

Cameron Hyde wasted a promising free kick by failing to hit the target as Rovers looked foe a quick reply.

Stow went close to a second when Seb Dunbar's cross to the back post found Josh Mayhew but was headed behind by James Duckett.

Stowmarket manager Paul Musgrove enjoyed his first game in charge since succeeding Rick AndrewsPicture: Mecha Morton

The hosts continued to use the ball better and doubled their advantage in the 41st minute.

Lambe's curling shot was deflected wide for a corner and after Parker took it short to Dunbar his right-footed shot from the angle of the penalty area took a deflection through a crowd of bodies to deceive goalkeeper Griffiths.

Luke Read converts from close range for 5-0 against Eynesbury RoversPicture: Mecha Morton

The half, which had been fairly even in terms of possession, ended with Mayhew heading a deep cross wide of the far post.

Stowmarket brought Luke Read on for Chris Casement for the start of the second period, with Ainsley switching to right-back.

Mayhew's glancing header from a deep cross from Lambe wide went wide of the far post with as the hosts like to put the outcome of the tie to bed.

The all-important third goal arrived in the 54th minute with Lambe sending a looping header beyond Griffiths from about 15yrds after Dunbar's free kick had been flicked back into his path for 3-0.

Stowmarket Town players celebrate Luke Read's fifth goalPicture: Mecha Morton

Within three minute Stow were celebrating a fourth with Mayhew sending the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot with a low finish to the left-hand corner after Parker was upended.

And a crazy six-minute spell ended with the scoreline reaching 5-0, after substitute Read stabbed home following a corner dropping into his path.

From there-on in the game drifted to a conclusion with Parker seeing a shot from outside the box saved and Dunabr hitting the side-netting late on.

After deciding not to resume their league fixtures this side of Christmas for the financial implications of playing under Tier 2 Covid-19 restrictions, it means Stow will return to action on December 19 in the next round of the competition.

It is expected the third round proper draw will be made on Monday lunchtime.

Stowmarket: Bradbrook, Casement (Read 46'), Dunbar, Ainsley, Jefford, Bullard (c), Collard, Parker (Quantrell 74'), Lambe (Bugg 68'), Mayhew, Clarke. Unused subs: Sweeney, Docherty, Potter (gk).

Bookings: Jefford (11'), Ainsley (70')

Attendance: 176.

SuffolkNews man of the match: Reggie Lambe. Debutante's quality was clear to see and a goal was no less than he deserved for an eye-catching start to life at Stowmarket Town.