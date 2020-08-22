Goals from Nathan Clarke, Valter Rocha and Jack Brame gave Thetford Town a convincing 3-0 win in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against a Bury Town XI on Friday evening, writes Simon Staines.

With Bury playing an Ipswich Town under-23s team the following morning, their line-up was a mixture of first-team fringe players, reserves and youngsters. Despite this, Thetford’s performance was impressive. They scored all three goals by the interval and defended well throughout.

The Town line-up saw the return to the squad of centre-forward Brame and Lithuanian centre-back Mihails Propustins.

MBFP-05-03-2019-014Thetford goal scorer No 9 Valter Rocha. (41036283)

The Brecklanders were in front within three minutes. A Ross Bailey free-kick found Brame unmarked in the area, whose header struck the crossbar and was cleared. In the same stage of play, Bailey returned the ball to the back post, and Brame laid the ball across the six-yard box for Clarke to tap-in.

Thetford made all of the early running, with Andrew Cusack’s bursting forward from left-back, and Liam Hemming, playing on the left-side of a midfield three, linking particularly well. From one such move, Cusack’s drilled ball across the area was inches away from a connection from Brame, which would surely have doubled Town’s lead.

In the 29th minute, Valter Rocha scored Thetford’s second, a 20-yard strike from the edge of the box that crept into the bottom right-hand corner. A third soon followed through a Brame free-kick, from close to the left-hand corner of the penalty area, which was misjudged by the Bury goalkeeper.

Just before the interval, the impressive Cusack whipped a delightful ball into the six-yard box, picking out Rocha, whose effort was well saved.

It was a quieter second half, but Thetford were in control throughout and never looked likely to squander their lead. Despite Bury improving, Frank Gammon, Thetford’s goalkeeper, had only routine saves to make and was well protected by the defence in front of him.

Prosputins, who last played for the club in 2015, produced a commanding performance and his arrival looks especially welcome.

Thetford starting XI: Gammon, Bond (C), Clarke, Prosputins, Cusack, Smith, R.Bailey, Hemming, Conroy, Rocha, Brame

Read more Football