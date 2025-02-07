Bury Town manager Cole Skuse was delighted to see his side end their winless run to draw level with league leaders Felixstowe & Walton United with a ‘really, really positive performance’ in a 4-2 victory at basement side Ipswich Wanderers.

Saturday’s game saw top goalscorer Cemal Ramadan start for the first time in three matches, and respond with a goal.

It followed Luke Brown’s double towards the end of the first half which had overturned the lead given to the visitors by former Blues player Jose De La Paz’s earlier opener. Ryan Jolland then eased any worries of a comeback with a fourth for the visitors 12 minute from time.

Cemal Ramadan scored on his return to Bury Town’s starting line-up

Skuse, whose side host mid-table Grays Athletic tomorrow (3pm), said of ending their four-game winless run (two defeats): “I was really pleased. We've had a little run of results that gets magnified and gets heightened due to, like I said previously, internal successes really over the last 18 months as the players have got the club into a really good spot.

“So to have the run of results that we've had over a three or four game spell, it was vitally important (to bounce back) in a Suffolk derby against a team that are in the position they're in and scrapping for points.

“They’re a really well-managed side by a really good coach in Michael Brothers. They've got some really good individuals, so to come off with a really positive result from a really, really positive performance on what was a tricky pitch was a really good afternoon for us.”

Luke Brown scored two first-half goals at Ipswich Wanderers to put Bury Town into a 2-1 lead Picture: Mecha Morton

With Ramadan, who notched his 19th league goal of the campaign, putting him three behind Brentwood Town’s Daniel Ogunleye in the race for the golden boot, coming back into the side, he explained his decision to start Ipswich Town youngster Jamie Mauge in the previous two games.

“We know what Jem (Cemal) can bring. I've said it numerous times before. His goals speak for themselves. You don't score that many goals without having that natural instinct in the top end of the pitch,” he said.

“The reason behind him coming out the side prior was we reassessed the latter part of last season and asked if we weren't as fresh as we'd like the group to have been.

“My thinking as such, and it's within my job title as manager to try and prep the lads the best way we can for what will be a tough run in towards the latter part of the season, are they going to be at their freshest? Are they going to be striking peak performances if they just forever churn that game after game after game?

“Some players would like to just have that run of games for forever and a day.

“Others might need that little step out the side to then come back in the side to have that spring in their step, that freshness that we want from now to the end of the season.

“We don't want to be coming to the last game of the season, if it's in the play-offs, if it's pushing to get in the play-offs, if it's pushing to win the league, with them feeling tired, feeling fatigued.

“It might take a couple of lads to come out the side for a couple of games for no other reason

than to rest their legs. It wasn't performance-based. It wasn't because he's not scored enough in those games.

“It was very much a case of resting his legs.

“The proof was in the pudding and he looked to have a spring in his step and he looked sharp.”

Bury’s next opponents, Grays, are a team Ramadan scored the only goal of the game against to net three points on October 5.

And Skuse will not let his side take anything for granted ahead of the reverse fixture tomorrow, feeling Grays should be higher in the table.

“Grays have always proven a difficult opposition,”he said.

“The manager they've got in place now was at Basildon before. He's well organised. He sets his teams up very, very well and they've proven in recent weeks what they can do as a group against teams at the top end of the league. So I think they're in a relatively false position.”

Bury will be without captain Josh Curry tomorrow who begins a two-match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards.