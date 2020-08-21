Tottenham Hotspur will be baring all later this month when their ‘All Or Nothing’ documentary wings its way on to Amazon Prime.

A club with one of the finest stadiums in world football, a box office manager and the England captain leading their attack – it promises to be intriguing viewing for all lovers of the beautiful game.

Yet, while the series will provide an unprecedented insight into life behind the scenes at one of English football’s biggest clubs, what it will almost certainly not tell you is that Spurs has Suffolk blood coursing through its veins.

That particular story is the subject of 'Only A Boy – Only An Idea' – the authorised biography of Bobby Buckle; Spurs' founder, their first ever captain and scorer of the club's first recorded goal (aged just 13).

The story goes that a young Buckle was among a group of schoolboys from Tottenham Grammar that founded the eight-time winners of the FA Cup back in 1882.

This short book – written by Christopher South – takes readers on a fascinating journey, revealing just how instrumental Buckle was during the early years of Spurs' existence. From founder to player to captain to goalscorer to secretary, Buckle was in many ways 'Mr Tottenham Hotspur'. Without him, the club we know today may never have got off the ground.

And what we also discover is that he came from genuine Suffolk stock. His father William was based in both Woolpit and Horringer before seeking his fortune in London. Once there, he married a Suffolk-born servant maid Emma. Bobby – the couple's third child – was born and raised in and around the area of White Hart Lane, famously Tottenham's home.

With a foreword written by club legend Steve Perryman, who clearly shares Buckle's views about what Spurs should and shouldn't stand for, the book provides a fascinating understanding into one of the most unusual formations of such an established football club. And, crucially, how it was sustained.

As Perryman quite rightly says, Buckle is 'arguably the club's most important founding father'. And his roots just happen to be entrenched in Suffolk.

