Suffolk FA has announced a revised schedule for this season’s county cup competitions – including plans not to restart the Premier Cup until fans can return to stadiums and consume food and drink again.

The county cups will resume with one outstanding Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup first round tie on Sunday, April 11, with the others resuming from April 17 onwards.

Ten of the 11 2020/21 adult county cups, which have been paused since early December due to the coronavirus pandemic, will continue from then.

Nathan Ramsey (Turners Hyundai franchise manager) with members of both Needham Market’s men and women’s senior teams.following the men winning the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup for 2019/20 Picture: Richard Poskitt

The exception will be the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup, which will not resume until spectators can be welcomed and hospitality can be provided, unless both participating teams request to play their tie beforehand.

Suffolk FA county cup competitions manager Adrian Moye said: “At the moment, it doesn't look like both of these will be possible until further down the Government’s roadmap.

“If the 2020/21 Premier Cup cannot be completed in the 2020/21 season, we would like to continue and conclude this season’s competition at the very beginning of the 2021/22 season, preferably pre-season.”

There is still hope a number of the county cup finals could still be played at Ipswich Town's Portman Road, as in previous years Picture: Barry Goodwin

The 2019/20 Premier Cup had resumed early in the 2020/21 season at the semi-final stage, with Needham Market going on to defeat Lowestoft Town over a two-legged final.

But it meant the defending champions had not been able to fit in their first round of this season's competition yet, after being drawn at home to fellow Step 3 divisional rivals Leiston.

It had the knock-on affect of meaning Bury Town, who were awaiting the winners after a bye, also had yet to kick a ball in the 2020/21 competition.

The other second round ties had been completed, aside from Woodbridge Town versus Haverhill Rovers.

Hadleigh United celebrate knocking higher-league AFC Sudbury out of the Suffolk Premier Cup on penalties earlier this season Picture: Mecha Morton

Ipswich Town (XI), Long Melford, Felixstowe & Walton United, Hadleigh United and Stowmarket Town - the latter with a 10-0 victory at Whitton United - had all booked their spot in the quarter-finals.

Suffolk FA has previously re-iterated their commitment to try and get a number of the finals played at Ipswich Town's Portman Road. but it will be dependent on more factors than usual this year, notably current Covid-19 restrictions and also the dates the stadium and pitch are available.

The revised round dates for the completion of the other 2020/21 county cup competitions are as follows:

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup

Second Round – Saturday, April 24

Quarter-Finals – Saturday, May 8

Semi-Finals – To be confirmed

Final – To be confirmed

Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup

Second Round – Saturday, April 17

Third Round – Saturday, May 1

Quarter-Finals – Saturday, May 8

Semi-Finals – To be confirmed

Final – To be confirmed

Portable Space Ltd Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup

Second Round – Saturday, April 24

Quarter-Finals – Saturday, May 8

Semi-Finals – To be confirmed

Final – To be confirmed

McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup

Second Round – Saturday, April 17

Third Round – Saturday, May 1

Fourth Round – Saturday, May 8

Quarter-Finals – Saturday, May 15

Semi-Finals – To be confirmed

Final – To be confirmed

HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup

Second Round – Sunday, April 18

Quarter-Finals – Sunday, April 25 or Sunday, May 2

Semi-Finals – To be confirmed

Final – To be confirmed

Rushmere Golf Club Suffolk Sunday Cup

Sunday, April 25

Semi-Finals – Sunday, May 16

Final – Sunday, May 23

Veo Suffolk Sunday Shield

Third Round – Sunday, April 18

Quarter-Finals – Sunday, April 25

Semi-Finals – Sunday, May 16

Final – Sunday, May 23

Bluefin Sport Suffolk Sunday Trophy

Third Round – Sunday, April 18

Quarter-Finals – Sunday, April 25

Semi-finals – Sunday, May 16

Final – Sunday, May 23

Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup

First Round – Sunday, April 11

Second Round – Sunday, April 18

Third Round – Sunday, May 2

Quarter-Finals – Sunday, May 9

Semi-Finals – Sunday, May 16

Final – Sunday, May 23

Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup

Second Round – w/c Monday, April 19

Quarter Finals – w/c Monday, May 3

Semi Finals – w/c Monday, May 17

Final – To be confirmed

