The squad building at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club has continued with the addition of hooker Charley Robinson.

Last week the Wolfpack announced the arrival of three new signings, as well as confirming that a large majority of the previous summer’s recruits had also been retained.

And they have now been joined by Bedford Blues academy graduate Robinson, who has switched from National League 1 South outfit Chinnor.

Bury have added another player to their squad for 2021/22.

Robinson is well known to Bury’s player-coach Ben Cooper and prop Camilo Parilli-Ocampo, having spent time with the duo at Bedford.

And the pair played a key role in convincing him to sign on at the GK IPA Haberden.

“Camilo and I know Charley and what he’s about really well,” said Cooper. “He’s a good player and a really great bloke.

Ben Cooper helped to convince Charley Robinson to sign for Bury. Picture: Mark Westley

“He was only around 18 or 19 when we played with him, just learning the ropes.

“He probably didn’t get as much game time as he would have liked back then, but he showed his quality when he got the chance.

“It’s just what we need – someone who can carry the ball, tackle and help us at the scrum.

“He’s been at Chinnor but thankfully we’ve been able to talk him into joining us.”

With the signing of Robinson, competition for places at Bury in 2021/22 appears to be strong.

Nobody is guaranteed a starting role, but Cooper is nevertheless looking forward to getting an opportunity to renew his partnership from those days at Bedford.

He added: “We’ve got a good relationship and it makes life easier on the pitch if you have those partnerships, they’re vital at times.

“I’m sure us three would have that, and it would be great to play together, but there is a real fight for places to get into the team.

“If you look at a side like Redruth, they’re a team that have been together for a while and have real competition. That’s why they go on the winning streaks of 10 or 11 games.

“We feel like our squad is getting there and hopefully we can show that next season.”

