Alex Rossis wants to make it an entertaining run-in for Bury Town supporters as he looks to finish his spell as interim manager on a high.

The former assistant to ex-Blues boss Ben Chenery will remain in temporary charge at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium until the end of the season, following the club announcing this week that their search for Chenery’s successor will be resolved in the post season.

Rossis has picked up three wins in his six games at the helm so far, with Saturday’s 3-0 away defeat to play-off chasers Heybridge Swifts followed by a dramatic 2-1 win at Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday night.

Interim boss Alex Rossis will remain in charge at Bury Town until the end of the season Picture: Mark Westley

Bury overturned a half-time deficit to get back to winning ways in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division thanks to a brace from top goalscorer Cemal Ramadan, his second coming in the 90th minute.

The victory lifted the Blues up one place to 11th in the table ahead of a double-header of Suffolk derbies over the Easter weekend, with Felixstowe & Walton United the visitors tomorrow (3pm), ahead of a trip to Lowestoft Town on Monday (3pm).

And now with an extended spell in the hot seat, interim boss Rossis is keen to see his players put everything on the line in order to finish the season strongly.

“When I spoke to the chairman and the board I said we need some clarity on what it looks like for the remaining four or five games,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of big derbies coming up over the Easter bank holiday and a lot of our games are against teams in the top five and teams trying to get in the play-offs.

“We’re targeting the cup game against Stowmarket as well, so we just wanted the club to give us some clarity on what it looks like for the next 20 days and to have a target.

“I’m pleased we know what that looks like and once April is done and dusted and the season is over we can all sit round the table and see what the picture looks like for everybody.

“I’ve been with Ben Chenery for the last seven or eight years and he’s a good mate of mine. The lads are used to one voice, Ben’s voice, and so far they’ve done everything I’ve asked for and I can’t ask for much more.

“They’re an honest group. We’re a bit more aggressive now. On Tuesday, the line up had five strikers on the pitch.

“I said to them for these last five games I’m not here to mess around and to get draws and pick up a point. I want to try and win every game we play in.

“I intend to make it entertaining for the fans and for the lads on the pitch to make it as exciting as we can.”

A statement from the Bury board earlier this week read: ‘The club have held interviews with potential candidates following the application process and talks are continuing with the interested parties, however due to issues beyond our control, the club have been unable to reach a conclusion.

‘With less than a month left of the season, the Board have taken the decision that Alex Rossis and his existing coaching team will be in charge until the end of the season, at which point the club will re-evaluate the position and look to make a permanent appointment from the selected candidates.’