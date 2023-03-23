He joined Bury Town to help develop their goalkeepers but Alex Rossis is now hoping he can be seen as the safe pair of hands to take the Blues forward as their new manager, following Ben Chenery's departure.

The former Chelmsford City, Billericay Town, Harlow Town and Leiston shot-stopper joined Bury as a player registered goalkeeper coach, before stepping up to be Chenery’s assistant manager three years ago after Christian Appleford’s departure.

After discussions with good friend Chenery about whether to walk out of the club with him following a six-game winless run, the 35-year-old said he was given the departed bosses’ encouragement to stay and stake his claim as his successor.

Alex Rossis (far right) is hoping his interim dugout team are given the nod to take Bury Town forward Picture: Mark Westley

Colchester-based Rossis has had ex-professional John Kennedy alongside him in the dugout along with Chenery’s right-hand man at the West Suffolk College football academy partnership with the club and Culford School, Joe Yaxley, as well as under-18s’ boss Mark Jolland in the past few weeks.

And he confirmed he is among the 40-odd CVs that went into chairman Russell Ward for the vacant manager’s job with that backroom team behind his bid to lead the Blues.

“I’ve always wanted to go into management,” he said.

Alex Rossis (left) stood alongside Ben Chenery as his assistant manager for three years Picture: Mecha Morton

“When I stopped playing football Ben said come with me, I’ll look after you and we’ll take it step by step.

“I told the lads last week I’ve put my name in the hat.

“It’s now down to the chairman and the board to decide what the next step is going to be.

“For me it would be with the team I’ve got around me.

The interim management team have overseen three matches so far which have returned two home wins (1-0 Tilbury, 2-1 Lowestfot Town SPC QF) after an away defeat (3-1, Basildon United) Picture: Mecha Morton

“I think we’ve got enough here to give it a go.

“We know the club inside out as we’ve been here long enough now.

“We know what the ethos of the club is, what the values are and we want to be in line with all of that.”

Former Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove is believed to be one of the names in the frame for Ben Chenery's successor at Ram Meadow Picture: Mecha Morton

With the one-week window to apply ending last Wednesday, it is understood the first interviews are due to take place from today.

Former Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove is also believed to be among the names in the frame, looking very much an interested party at Tuesday’s 2-1 Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final home victory against Lowestoft Town sat alongside ex-Ipswich Town striker James Scowcroft.

With no appointment set to be announced until after the weekend, Rossis is set to attempt to deliver three straight home wins during his interim tenure, from four games, when ninth-placed New Salamis visit in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division on Saturday (3pm).

The club is hoping for a bumper crowd with a Non-League Day incentive during the international break for holders of season tickets at professional clubs in the country’s top four divisions. With proof of their season ticket on the turnstiles, they will receive half-price admission (£5 as an adult and £3 concessions). The offer is not available for online tickets.