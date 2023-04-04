Bury Town have announced their search for a permanent manager will be concluded at the end of the season.

The Pitching In Isthmian League North Division club have been looking for a new boss following the departure of Ben Chenery last month.

Chenery had been in charge of the Blues for nine years before leaving the club by mutual consent, with his assistant manager Alex Rossis heading up an interim management team.

Interim boss Alex Rossis takes Bury Town to Hullbridge Sports tonight Picture: Mark Westley

Under interim boss Rossis, Bury have picked up four points from their next four North Division games, leaving them 12th in the table, while also beating promotion-chasing Lowestoft Town 2-1 to set up a semi-final clash with Stowmarket Town in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup later this month.

The Blues have issued a statement this morning to reveal that Rossis and the rest of his coaching staff will remain in charge for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign, with the club citing 'issues beyond our control' which has meant their search for Chenery's successor will not be resolved now until the post season.

The statement reads: 'The club have held interviews with potential candidates following the application process and talks are continuing with the interested parties, however due to issues beyond our control, the club have been unable to reach a conclusion.

'With less than a month left of the season, the Board have taken the decision that Alex Rossis and his existing coaching team will be in charge until the end of the season, at which point the club will re-evaluate the position and look to make a permanent appointment from the selected candidates.

'With an important cup semi-final and some local derbies in the Isthmian North Division coming up in the final month of the season it was felt that it was important for the players and staff to have some clarity on the way forward.

'There is a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes in preparation for next season, both on and off the pitch, and we would like to thank our supporters and sponsors for their continued backing. We will be in a position to update everyone once the current season has finished.'

The run-in for the Blues under Rossis this season continues with a trip to Hullbridge Sports tonight (7.45pm), ahead of two Suffolk derbies over the upcoming Easter weekend.

Bury host Felixstowe & Walton United at the Atatlian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium on Saturday (3pm), before visiting Lowestoft Town on Easter Monday (3pm).