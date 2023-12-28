Needham Market’s assistant manager Tom Rothery admitted that he is expecting a ‘tough’ test with an ‘extra-competitive edge’ on New Year’s Day as his side prepare to make the short trip to local rivals AFC Sudbury (3pm).

The Marketmen head into Monday’s clash in excellent form, sitting second in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central and level on points with top-of-the-table Mickleover, with two games in hand on their promotion rivals.

Kevin Horlock’s side are eight games unbeaten in all competitions, having lost in the league only twice all season, and will be desperate to kick-off the new year by claiming the bragging rights against their Suffolk neighbours.

Tom Rothery (left) and Kevin Horlock (right) will look to oversee a win against AFC Sudbury Picture: Ben Pooley

“It will be tough, they’ve got better as the season’s gone on and added some really good additions,” said Rothery.

“Your local games always add spice to the game, you’d be lying if you said it didn’t, because there’s the bragging rights and you always want to do well against the teams that are in and around your region.

“I’m expecting a tough game but you don’t get easy games at this level, regardless of who you’re playing. All teams at this level are going to be organised and have threats.

Needham Market assistant manager Tom Rothery is expecting a ‘tough’ test against AFC Sudbury Picture: Ben Pooley

“A local derby always adds to that, you get that extra-competitive edge.”

Rothery waxed lyrical over his side’s defensive dominance that they have displayed so far this season, as Needham have only conceded nine goals in their last 19 league games.

They added another clean sheet to their tally on Saturday when they defeated Alvechurch 3-0 away thanks to a brace from Seth Chambers and a goal from Luke Ingram.

After what Rothery described as a ‘really professional performance’ at the weekend, the Marketmen did not play on Boxing Day, meaning that they have had more time to rest and recover than Monday’s 18th-placed opposition.

CLEAN SHEET AGAIN 🤩



Best defence in the league we think so 👊#NeedhamMarketFC pic.twitter.com/Ncqs8aqO1s — Needham Market F.C. (@needhammktfc) December 24, 2023

AFC Sudbury were in action on Tuesday as they hammered Berkhamsted 4-0 away from home thanks to goals from Joe Neal, Reiss Oteng and a brace from Adam Mills.

This made it back-to-back victories for Marc Abbott’s side, after they ran out 4-2 winners at home to Nuneaton Borough on Saturday, which saw new coach Steve Castle make his first appearance in the Sudbury dugout as part of Abbott’s backroom staff.

Despite their league position, Rothery admitted that the Yellows have ‘picked up’ in recent weeks and praised the signing of striker Mills, who he believes has added a ‘winning spirit to the team’.

Seth Chambers scored a brace in Needham’s 3-0 win at Alvechurch before Christmas Picture: Ben Pooley

But, the Needham assistant manager stated his side are ‘full of confidence’ heading into the game.

“The confidence is huge, everyone’s really positive, everyone’s enjoying it,” said Rothery. “Even the travelling, it doesn't seem as bad. Last season I can remember going to games and you almost felt that you’d lose before you turned up. That’s a terrible way to feel.

“There’s a real buzz around the club, even off the pitch as well.

“Whilst we’re in a great position, it’s only really the start and there’s 22 games left so things can change.”