The world of rugby has chosen to come together to honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth the II this weekend with games going ahead.

It means Bury St Edmunds' first home game in the newly-formed National League 2 East division, against North Walsham, will still take place at the Greene King IPA Haberden tomorrow (3pm).

Other local fixtures across the London League and Eastern Counites League involving the likes of the cross-border derby between Ipswich YM and Diss as well as Sudbury (at Westcombe Park) will also be set to go ahead.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club's players are set to hold a minute's silence in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of their game with North Walsham tomorrow Picture: Mark Westley

There will be a minute's silence before kick-off at all the matches as a mark of respect in light of Her Majesty The Queen's death yesterday.

It is in contrast to the football world with the FA deciding to call off all its professional and semi-professional fixtures.

A statement from the RFU sent out to clubs and leagues this lunchtime read: "The official guidance we have received from the Government is that there can be respectful continuation of sport at all levels this weekend.

"The overwhelming opinions shared so far within the game are that teams and supporters want to come together to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be united in grief as we express sorrow for her passing.

"Rugby, at its heart, is about community and bringing people together, in good times and in sad.

"Rugby clubs are a source of strength and support during times of uncertainty, and we hope that by enabling games and other rugby activity to go ahead this weekend, with family and friends congregating it will help us all to unite at this time of national mourning.

"We strongly encourage all those playing sport this weekend to respectfully pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen by holding a minute's silence ahead of all fixtures this weekend.

rugby matches are set to take place across the region this weekend Picture: istock

"This is an opportunity for teams from different areas to join together in honouring and celebrating her life."