AFC Sudbury and Stowmarket Town will do it all again on Tuesday evening after the weekend's Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round tie between the two Suffolk sides ended 0-0.

It was a contest of few clear cut chances at the MEL Group Stadium, with neither goalkeeper called into any telling action on a regular basis.

And so they will battle it tomorrow night for the right to advance through to the third qualifying round of the world's oldest tournament.

Stowmarket defend a corner at AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Two more Suffolk teams – Needham Market and Leiston – will also be in replay action on Tuesday after they recorded draws on the road.

Goals from Ben Fowkes and Noah Collard earned the Marketmen a 2-2 draw at East Thurrock United, while Finley Barnes' equaliser secured Leiston a 1-1 draw against Kings Langley. Incidentally, Barnes' goal was the 200th the Blues have scored in the competition.

However, it was the end of the road for Mildenhall Town, who suffered a 3-2 defeat at fellow Step 5 outfit Norwich United.

Marley Andrews (left) and George Bugg (right) battle for possession in midfield. Picture: Mecha Morton

Ben Nolan drew Mildenhall level at one goal apiece, but two Norwich goals either side of the break saw them fall 3-1 behind. A late own goal from home goalkeeper Ryan Dickerson provided Ricky Cornish's men with some hope, but it was not to be.

In the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, Max Maughn was the key player for Bury Town in their come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Witham Town.

Entering the action as a first-half substitute, the midfielder drew Bury level in the 45th minute from an acute angle. And then just after the hour mark he slipped a pass through for Cemal Ramadan to fire in and earn the Blues all three points.

There was also an away victory to celebrate for Felixstowe & Walton United as they triumphed 2-0 at Hashtag United.

Young striker Zak Brown, who left Ipswich Town during the summer, scored both of the goals for his hometown club to move them up to fourth position.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Newmarket Town followed up Tuesday's 6-0 home defeat to Lakenheath with a 5-3 loss at the hands of visiting Wroxham.

The league-leading Yachtsmen were always in control in terms of the scoreline, with the Jockeys' goals coming courtesy of defenders Max York, James Seymour and Jon Carver ­– the latter of whom was red carded in the second half for deliberate handball inside the penalty area.

There was also plenty of goals in the game involving Thetford Town and Haverhill Rovers, with the home side running out 4-2 winners.

Nathan Clarke, Bernardo Felgueiras, Ryan Fuller and Joao Varela were all on target for the Brecklanders, while Alfie Carroll and Efraim Romanos replied for a Rovers team that have now lost their last four games in a row – conceding 16 goals in the process.

Fifth-placed Woodbridge Town were also in clinical form as they scored six goals without reply at bottom-of-the-table Swaffham Town.

Mark Ray stole the show with his four-goal display, with further goals coming courtesy of Scott McCarthy and substitute Luke Mallett.

Goals was also the theme in the matches involving Hadleigh United and Kirkley & Pakefield, but unfortunately for both, they were on the receiving end.

Sudbury goalkeeper James Askew kept a clean sheet against Stowmarket. Picture: Mecha Morton

Steve Holder's Hadleigh are now without a win in their last four league outings after they were beaten 4-1 on their own patch by Mulbarton Wanderers. Mason Ransome scored the Brettsiders' only goal in what was their 10th league fixture – a joint high in the division.

Kirkley, meanwhile, were unable to follow up Tuesday's impressive 3-1 win at Gorleston as they were hammered 5-1 at March Town United. Kyle Haylock bagged the Kirkley goal on an afternoon to forget in Cambridgeshire.

Lakenheath, who were impressive 6-0 winners at Newmarket last time out, found themselves two goals down at Fakenham Town. However, they responded through Shaun Avis and Tom Thulborn to record a 2-2 draw from their trip to Clipbush Park.

It also ended all square at Stoneylands, where Long Melford and Whitton United played out a 1-1 draw. David Lopez had Melford a goal up at the break, but Ollie Dunlop – who had just come on as a substitute – levelled up proceedings after the restart for the visitors.

Evan Collard looks to pick out a Stowmarket team-mate at the weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere, Brantham Athletic went down 2-0 at home to Gorleston, while under the lights on Friday evening, Walsham-le-Willows recorded a 1-0 home victory at the expense of Ely City.

Charlie Norman scored the only goal of the game at Summer Road to extend Walsham's unbeaten run to four matches (three wins).

In the First Division North, Diss Town's new management duo of Mark Sutcliffe and Matt Coote got their reign under way with a 2-2 draw at Huntingdon Town.

The hosts were yet to concede a goal in the league going into the contest, but Ryan Gibbs and Harry Atkins ended that sequence to secure the Tangerines a point.

Match action from Debenham LC's 2-1 win over Needham Market Reserves. Picture: Mark Bullimore

At the top of the table Harleston Town bounced back at the first time of asking from suffering their first defeat of the season by winning 1-0 on the road at Downham Town.

Nathan Stone scored the only goal of the game for Harleston, who hold a two-point advantage at the summit.

It was also a positive weekend for Debenham LC as they chalked up their second league win of the campaign, coming out on top 2-1 at home against Needham Market Reserves.

Matt Aldis and Jamie Cole both found the back of the net for the Hornets, while Kai Fletcher responded for the young Marketmen.

Debenham's Jamie Cole scores from the penalty spot. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Framlingham Town could not follow suit though as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home against Norwich CBS. Brett Crisp's goal had the hosting Castlemen in the front at the break, but late goals from former Thetford striker Robbie Priddle and Lewis Johnson earned the visitors from Norfolk all three points.

In the First Division South, Ipswich Wanderers extended their unbeaten sequence of form to four matches thanks to a 3-0 home victory over Wormley Rovers.

Teon Leggett helped himself to a brace for Wanderers to go alongside a goal from experienced frontman Matt Blake.

However, the trio of Cornard United, Haverhill Borough and Halstead Town were all unable to match that result as they slipped to defeats.

Debenham's Lewis Gillings looks to take on Needham Market Reserves' Charlie Warren. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Josh Collins' goal was not enough to stop Cornard from losing 2-1 at Holland FC, while Borough were on the receiving end of a 6-1 home loss to Hackney Wick. As for Halstead, their trip to May & Baker on Friday ended in a 4-0 defeat, which snapped the Humbugs' three-match winning streak in the league.

Midweek fixtures

Tuesday, September 21 (Kick off 7.45pm unless stated)

Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round replays

Stowmarket Town v AFC Sudbury

Needham Market v East Thurrock United

Leiston v Kings Langley

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Ely City v March Town United

Kirkley & Pakefield v Wroxham

Lakenheath v Swaffham Town

Norwich United v Mildenhall Town

Woodbridge Town v Gorleston

Thurlow Nunn League First Division South

AFC Sudbury Reserves v Halstead Town

Haverhill Borough v Cornard United

Ipswich Wanderers v Harwich & Parkeston

