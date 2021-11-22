A134 rivals Bury Town and AFC Sudbury enjoyed positive weekends in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

For Bury, they moved themselves up to seventh and within a point of the play-offs after recording a 4-0 home triumph over Barking.

The returning Ross Crane, who rejoined the Blues on loan from Ipswich Town ahead of kick off, scored a brace at the Denny Bros Stadium alongside goals from Cemal Ramadan and Jake Chambers-Shaw.

Bury Town turned on the style during Saturday's 4-0 home win over Barking. Picture: Mecha Morton

It was a win that snapped a sequence of three matches without a victory for Ben Chenery's men, with their return to action not scheduled until December 4.

Meanwhile, third-placed Sudbury showed good powers of recovery to win their home encounter with Tilbury 4-2.

Jake Clowsley drew Sudbury level at 1-1 with 57 minutes on the referee's watch, but within 60 seconds they had fallen behind again to an Oliver Spooner goal.

However, the Yellows rallied as new signing Ross Wall's double sandwiched a penalty from Cruise Nyadzayo to wrap up all three points.

It means Rick Andrews' and Angelo Harrop's side have still lost just once in the league all season – only table-topping Canvey Island can boast a better record.

Elsewhere in the division, Stowmarket Town (6th) dropped out of the top five following a 0-0 home draw with Hashtag United.

It was a fourth straight clean sheet for Paul Musgrove's side, but they were unable to make the breakthrough at the other end in front of an impressive crowd of 660 at Greens Meadow.

The Old Gold & Blacks have been replaced in the play-offs by Aveley after they dished out a 5-0 hammering to Felixstowe & Walton United (15th) at Parkside.

It proved to be a memorable afternoon for the hosts' Jon Benton as he scored four times during the first half, with Manny Ogunrinde finding the back of the net after the restart.

In the equivalent-level Pitching In Northern League Midlands Division, Soham Town Rangers (19th) remain in the bottom two following their 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Sporting Khalsa.

Cemal Ramadan continued his good run of form in front of goal for Bury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Second-half goals from James McGrady and Tesfa Robinson did the damage, extending the Greens' run without a victory to nine matches.

Up a step in the Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division, Needham Market continue to be upwardly mobile following a 1-0 home win over Tamworth.

Ipswich Town loanee Callum Page scored the only goal of the game at Bloomfields, where the visitors had Alex Jones red carded with 10 minutes remaining.

It is now three wins in a row in all competitions for Kevin Horlock's Marketmen, who are 12th having spent much of the campaign within the lower reaches of the table.

Callum Pages scores for Needham Market against Tamworth. Picture: Amy Gilson

Yet, it was not such a positive afternoon for either Leiston (5th) and Lowestoft Town (18th), with both suffering defeats on the road.

Kai Fletcher was on target for Leiston during their 4-1 loss at top-of-the-table Coalville Town, while relegation-threatened Lowestoft were unable to trouble the scoreboard in their 3-0 defeat at Banbury United.

Lower down the pyramid the Buildbase FA Vase swung back into action for Step 5 and 6 clubs, with Lakenheath putting their name in the hat for this afternoon's third round proper draw to continue their club-record run in the competition.

Ben Cowling's team ran out 3-0 winners at lower-league Norwich CBS, with Tom Thulborn scoring twice to accompany a Sam Peters free kick.

However, it was the end of the road in this season's tournament for both Newmarket Town and Cornard United.

The Jockeys played out a 1-1 draw at Wroxham – with captain James Seymour scoring for the visitors – before going down 6-5 on sudden penalties, while a trip to higher-league Saffron Walden Town proved to be a step too far for the Ards as they went down 5-1.

Ipswich Wanderers are also out after being beaten 2-0 away from home at London-based New Salamis.

The game of the day in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division came at Recreation Way, where Mildenhall Town and Woodbridge Town shared six goals and the spoils.

Jake Chambers-Shaw's late goal wrapped up the three points for Bury. Picture: Mecha Morton

First-half goals from James Hall and Phil Weavers put hosting Mildenhall in command before the visitors roared back through Rhys Barber, Luke Mallett (penalty) and Andrew Crowe.

However, just when it appeared that the Woodpeckers were going to head back down the A14 with all three points in tow, Mildenhall midfielder Alex Steed headed in to salvage a draw for his side.

The result leaves Mildenhall fifth in the table, with Woodbridge two places and six points further behind.

Towards the bottom end of the standings, Haverhill Rovers gave their survival chances a major shot in the arm with a 5-0 home thrashing of basement boys Swaffham Town.

Needham Market players mob Callum Page after his goal against Tamworth. Picture: Amy Gilson

Ryan Weaver spearheaded Rovers' charge by scoring a hat-trick, with further goals coming courtesy of Reiss Oteng and Tom Stoker.

It was a first home league win of the campaign for Liam Aves' charges, who will move out of the relegation zone if they can make it back-to-back wins away at fellow strugglers Brantham Athletic next time out.

Seventeenth-placed Brantham will head into the clash on the back of losing 2-0 at eighth-placed Ely City.

Luke Young and Adam Capel scored the goals for the Robins, who have lost just one of their last seven league outings.

Walsham-le-Willows were also victorious during their Friday evening trip to Norwich United, where Jamie Smith's penalty was enough to wrap up a 1-0 win and all three points.

Willows, who are up to fourth, have now won 11 of their 20 Premier Division fixtures in 2021/22.

There was no goals in the match between Thetford Town (15th) and Long Melford (16th) at Mundford Road, while Whitton United (18th) are hovering just above the relegation zone after losing 1-0 at home to March Town United.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Harleston Town continue to lead the way after winning 1-0 at Peterborough North End.

The Bury Town players celebrate Ross Crane's second goal of the afternoon. Picture: Mecha Morton

Nicky Howell's men certainly left it late in Cambridgeshire, with Sam Borrer's winning goal not coming until the 90th minute.

Harleston are now nine points clear at the summit, although they have played three more games than second-placed Downham Town.

Elsewhere in the division, it is now 14 points from the last 21 available for Framlingham Town following their 3-2 triumph in Norfolk over UEA.

The Castlemen have now moved up to eighth in the table with a three-point gap to the play-off places.

Second-from-bottom Needham Market Reserves also had reason to celebrate after they picked up a 3-1 win at play-off contenders Huntingdon Town.

Needham Market's Luke Ingram looks to pull the trigger against Tamworth. Picture: Amy Gilson

Taylor Clark, Seth Chambers and Jose Santa all found the back of the net for the Marketmen's second string, who won for just the third time this term.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, Halstead Town took advantage of some of their nearest rivals being in FA Vase action by moving back to the top of the table.

They did so courtesy of a 4-0 victory at Wormley Rovers as a first-half brace from Calvin Poku put them in control of proceedings before Jordan Palmer and Jamie Baker completed the job in the second half.

The Humbugs now hold a two-point advantage at the top, but they have played a number of games more than most of the sides within the chasing pack.

In contrast, Haverhill Borough are firmly rooted to last place after losing 5-2 at second-from-bottom Brimsdown.

Both teams went into the encounter with just one league win apiece to their name, yet it is Brimsdown that doubled up to move four points clear of their visitors ahead of this coming weekend's swift return meeting at The New Croft.

Midweek fixtures (Kick offs 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, November 23

AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Lowestoft Town

Royston Town v Needham Market

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Mildenhall Town v Long Melford (follow @liamapicella on Twitter for updates)

Thurlow Nunn League First Division South

Ipswich Wanderers v Halstead Town

