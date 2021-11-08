After suffering back-to-back Isthmian League North Division defeats, Bury Town got back to winning ways at the weekend.

A brace from Cemal Ramadan either side of Steve Carvell's penalty earned the Blues a 2-1 victory in front of a crowd of 458 at the Denny Bros Stadium.

Ramadan's goals took his tally for the season to nine in all competitions, with eight of those coming in the league. And it leaves Bury sitting eighth in the North Division standings with a two-point gap to the play-off places.

Cemal Ramadan celebrates scoring his second goal for Bury against Romford. Picture: Mecha Morton

One position below Bury are neighbouring Stowmarket Town after they won Saturday's all-Suffolk affair against Felixstowe & Walton United 2-0.

Luke Brown marked his debut for the Old Gold & Blacks by breaking the deadlock just before the break, while Bermuda international Willie Clemons made sure of the outcome with his first goal for the club in the 64th minute.

Meanwhile, a disappointing afternoon got even worse for 14th-placed Felixstowe in the closing stages when defender Joe Whight was handed his marching orders.

Suffolk's other North Division representative – AFC Sudbury – were otherwise engaged in the Emirates FA Cup on Friday night, going down 4-0 to EFL League Two outfit Colchester United.

Equivalent level Soham Town Rangers made a more than 200-mile round trip to Warwickshire to take on Coleshill Town in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Midlands Division – and returned to base with a 3-0 defeat.

The Greens, who handed debuts to goalkeeper Tom Carter and winger Joe Sutton, have dropped to 18th position in the table after what was their 10th loss of the campaign.

Up at Step 3 in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central, Needham Market's home clash with top-of-the-table Peterborough Sports was abandoned due to an injury suffered by the hosts' Byron Lawrence.

The attack-minded midfielder went down just after half-time at Bloomfields and was eventually air-lifted to hospital for treatment.

The two sides were locked at 0-0 when the referee brought an early end to proceedings.

Elsewhere in the division, Leiston occupy fifth place following their 2-1 home victory at the expense of Stourbridge.

Finlay Barnes was the match winner for the Blues with both goals, while the visitors pulled one back in stoppage time via Reece Styche.

Taylor Hastings (left) and captain Ollie Fenn (right) attempt to win back possession for Bury. Picture: Mecha Morton

As for 16th-placed Lowestoft Town, they played out a 0-0 home draw with Redditch United at Crown Meadow.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Newmarket Town halted the wait for three points that stretched back to September 4.

Michael Shinn's men headed to Mulbarton Wanderers without a win in any of their previous nine league matches, seven of which had ended in defeat.

However, Sam Gomarsall's first-half goal was enough to stop the rot for the Jockeys, who chalked up a 1-0 win to move up to ninth in the table.

Also celebrating a much-needed victory was recently-appointed Haverhill Rovers manager Liam Aves.

The boss had seen second-from-bottom Rovers collect just one point from his first three matches at the helm, but they got off the mark under his stewardship with a 2-0 win at Kirkley & Pakefield (12th).

Goals from Josh Ambrose and Ben Bradley (penalty) did the damage for a Rovers side that are now just two points from safety.

Elsewhere in the division, Ely City and their recent signing Ryan Gibbs continued their positive run of form with a 4-1 home victory against bottom-of-the-table Swaffham Town.

Jamie Griffiths celebrates after putting Long Melford in front against Hadleigh United. Picture: Mark Westley

Gibbs scored twice for the seventh-placed Robins, meaning he has now found the net on eight occasions from just four appearances since joining the club.

Adam Capel and Luke Young also found the back of the net for Ely, who have lost just one of their last eight outings.

Former Stowmarket playmaker Robbie Sweeney proved to be the key difference-maker as table toppers Gorleston ran out 3-1 winners at Mildenhall Town.

Sweeney scored twice alongside a late goal from Christy Finch, while Tanner Call had earlier drawn fourth-placed Mildenhall level just after the restart.

Lower down the table it was honours even in the derby at Stoneylands as Long Melford (16th) and Hadleigh United (14th) played out a 1-1 draw.

Experienced frontman Jamie Griffiths fired hosting Melford in front with an effort from distance, but Jake Eady's 39th-minute header ensured the spoils were shared.

Melford's winless run in all competitions has now extended to six matches, while in contrast Steve Holder's Brettsiders are unbeaten in their last three outings.

It was the same scoreline at Plantation Park, where 10th-placed Lakenheath returned with a point from their trip to face Norwich United.

Sam Peters' free kick had given the visitors the lead just before half-time, but they were pegged back early in the second half by Andy Eastaugh's header from a Haydn Davis cross.

Seventeenth-placed Whitton United picked up all three points from their home clash against the side directly below them – Brantham Athletic.

All of the goals came in the first half, with Regan Pelling and Tom Bradlaugh on target for the home team alongside Reece Dobson netting a penalty for Brantham.

Eighth-placed Woodbridge Town suffered a 5-2 home defeat to third-from-bottom Fakenham Town, while Thetford Town were on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline at March Town United.

The Brecklanders, who are now 15th, are without a victory from their previous six outings in all competitions.

There was also just a second league defeat in the last 12 league fixtures for Walsham-le-Willows (6th) as they were beaten 2-0 on the road at second-placed Wroxham.

One of the games of the day in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North came at the Recreation Ground, where leaders Harleston Town played out a 3-3 draw with neighbours Diss Town.

Two goals on debut from Lagshan Sivakumar and one from Lee Sim put the visiting Tangerines (9th) 3-1 up and seemingly on course for a shock victory, but the table toppers responded to nab a point.

Lagshan Sivakumar scored twice on Diss debut. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Nathan Russell, Joe Manning and a James Bemrose own goal accounted for Harleston's goals during the contest.

Elsewhere, after three games without a win Framlingham Town picked up maximum points from their home encounter with FC Parson Drove.

George Exworth, James Mayhew and Max Willett were all on target for the Castlemen, who sit eighth in the table, three points better off than Diss with a game in hand.

However, it was not such a positive afternoon for Debenham LC (11th) after they suffered a 3-0 home defeat to UEA.

Diss' Spencer Cawcutt goes for goal during the weekend's derby at Harleston. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Both teams had a player sent off during the first half of the encounter, with Kyron Andrews seeing red for the hosting Hornets.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, there was no games for Ipswich Wanderers (2nd), Halstead Town (3rd), Cornard United (18th) nor Haverhill Borough (20th).

However, there was some action for AFC Sudbury Reserves (16th) and they made the most of it by running out 2-1 winners at Park View courtesy of goals from Jayden Cohen and substitute Oliver Lonton.

Midweek fixtures (Kick offs 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Monday, November 8

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division

Hitchin Town v Leiston

Tuesday, November 9

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Basildon United v Stowmarket Town

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Fakenham Town v Thetford Town

Kirkley & Pakefield v Wroxham

Walsham-le-Willows v Brantham Athletic

Wednesday, November 10

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Grays Athletic v AFC Sudbury

