Needham Market, Leiston, AFC Sudbury, Stowmarket Town and Mildenhall Town all ensured safe passage through to this afternoon's Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round draw with victories on Saturday afternoon.

The latter of the five clubs was arguably the stand-out winner, given that their triumph came away at Royston Town – a side that plays two leagues above them.

Ricky Cornish's men, who are one of just two remaining Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division sides guaranteed a place in the next round, fell behind at Garden Walk in the 14th minute to a goal from Isaac Galliford.

However, the Step 5 visitors were level within five minutes thanks to Dan Brown and then took the lead 12 minutes from time through Darryl Coakley's free kick before goalkeeper Josh Pope became the hero with a late penalty save.

Also knocking out higher-league opposition were Stowmarket, who defeated Step 3 outfit Potters Bar Town at Greens Meadow.

George Bugg broke the deadlock for the hosting Old Gold & Blacks in the seventh minute before Chris Casement repeated his heroics of bank holiday Monday by scoring another free kick.

Ben Ward-Cochrane halved the deficit just before the break, but Stowmarket held out during the second half to secure a 2-1 victory.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town loanee Tyrese Osbourne struck in stoppage time to earn Sudbury a 1-0 win from their trip to Potton United, while Kyle Hammond's goal was enough for Needham Market to get the better of St Ives Town by the same scoreline at Bloomfields.

Completing the quintet of victories was Leiston, who battled back from two goals behind against Brightlingsea Regent to advance 3-2.

Adam Mills helped himself to a brace alongside a goal from Brendan Ocran as the Blues wrapped up their place in the second qualifying round for the eighth straight campaign.

Match action from Bury Town's FA Cup defeat to Norwich United. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, it was not such a positive day for Bury Town after they suffered a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of lower-level Norwich United.

The Step 5 visitors opened up a 3-0 lead and while Jake Chambers-Shaw managed to pull a goal back, Norwich had the final say on proceedings to put the gloss on their shock triumph at the Denny Bros Stadium.

Felixstowe & Walton United also bowed out of the competition, going down 3-1 at home against Great Wakering Rovers.

Billy Holland had given the Seasiders the lead in the 10th minute, but second-half goals from Martin Tuohy (2) and Adam Vyse eased the away team through.

The road to Wembley is also shut for neighbours Lowestoft Town and Kirkley & Pakefield, who were defeated by Bishop's Stortford (3-0) and Little Oakley (2-1) respectively.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Newmarket Town are now one of just two sides with 100 per cent winning records in tact after they saw off Brantham Athletic 3-1 at the Tristel Stadium.

Summer addition James Hall helped himself to a brace to go with Joe Robinson's long-range opener, while Matt Hayden – who has since signed for Heybridge Swifts – was on target for the away team.

In contrast, Long Melford went into the weekend yet to win this term but they put that right against Swaffham Town, running out 5-0 victors at Stoneylands.

George Day stole the show for the Villagers by scoring a hat-trick, with the other two goals coming courtesy of Will Wingfield.

Lakenheath and Walsham-le-Willows played out a 2-2 draw, while Hadleigh United's trip to Gorleston ended in the same scoreline, meaning Steve Holder's men became the first side this season to stop the Greens from winning.

Goals from Scott McCarthy and Callum Sinclair earned Woodbridge Town a 2-1 victory from their trip to Thetford Town, but there was defeats for Ely City and Whitton United, who lost out to Wroxham (4-0) and March Town United (2-0) respectively.

In the First Division North, the Harleston Town bandwagon keeps on rolling following their 2-1 win on the road at Great Yarmouth Town.

Nathan Stone's goal had the visitors one-up at the break, with Callum Olpin scoring 11 minutes from time to wrap up the points for the leaders. Harleston have now won all six of their league fixtures in 2021/22, and have a three-point advantage at the summit.

It is now back-to-back defeats for Diss Town after they went down 2-0 at Downham Town, while Framlingham Town were also unable to trouble the scoresheet during their 1-0 loss at second-placed Sheringham.

There was better news for Debenham LC, however, as they battled back from being 2-0 behind to claim a 2-2 draw at UEA, with both goals coming from Kyron Andrews.

Teon Leggett scored a hat-trick as Ipswich Wanderers won their First Division South fixture at home against Park View 6-1.

Jacob Lay (2) and Matt Blake also found the back of the net for Wanderers, who are seventh, four points off the pace with a couple of games in hand.

As for Halstead Town, they are up to fourth after recovering from a two-goal deficit to beat Frenford 4-2.

Adam Hampson notched twice for the Humbugs after Nick Miller and Calvin Poku had got them level at the Milbank Stadium.

It was not such a positive outing for Cornard United though as they lost 2-1 at Newbury Forest, where Harrison Banner was on target for the away side.

And on Friday night AFC Sudbury Reserves made the trip to May & Baker, from where they returned with a 2-2 draw to show for their efforts following goals from Jayden Cohen and Dylan Gee.

Midweek fixtures

Tuesday, September 7 (Kick off 7.45pm, unless otherwise stated)

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Hadleigh United v Long Melford

Mildenhall Town v Haverhill Rovers (follow @liamapicella on Twitter for udpates)

Norwich United v Thetford Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division South

Wivenhoe Town v Haverhill Borough

