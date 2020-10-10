In the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, Bury Town stretched their winning start to the season to a seventh game in all competitions – not including the late fog abandoned Witham Town game – with a 1-0 success at home to early leaders Dereham Town.

Cemal Ramadan broke the offside trap and rounded the goalkeeper before finishing in the 55th minute for what is officially his fifth goal of the new campaign, having scored two in the FA Cup at Ram Meadow last Saturday.

But in front of another pandemic restricted 400 all-ticket sellout, there was controversy in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Dereham thought they had scored an equaliser only to see it ruled out for a handball.

Cruise Nyadzayo shows what it means to Bury Town fans during the victory against Dereham TownPicture: Neil Dady

The ensuing protests were taken too far by manager Adam Gusterson who was sent off while defender Dion Frary had received his marching orders from an off-the-ball incident a few minutes earlier.

The result, officially Bury's second win from two games, sees Ben Chenery's side end the day in ninth place, having played the least amount of games in the division.

AFC Sudbury came from 2-0 down at half-time at Basildon United to claim a point in a 2-2 draw to end a miserable run of five consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Cemal Ramadan got the all-important goal for Bury Town in the 1-0 victory against Dereham TownPicture: Neil Dady

Tyrone Baker's 12th minute opener had been added to on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot by Sonny Dutton to leave Mark Morsley's side with a lot of work to do.

The Yellows signed Colchester United Under-23s defender Danny Collinge on Thursday and he made an instant impression with his towering header following a 51st minute free kick starting the fightback.

The pressure from the visitors ramped up and a fine passing move in the 63rd minute ended with former U's professional Marley Andrews to provide the telling touch for his first competitive goal since his summer move from Stanway Rovers.

It could have been all three points but Ben Hunter struck the post and a penalty appeal was turned down.

The point moved AFC up a place to 18th but just a point off the bottom.

Soham Town Rangers bounced back from Wednesday's 2-1 derby defeat at Cambridge city with a pleasing 1-0 win at home to Heybridge Swifts that saw Robbie Mason's side jump up to fourth place.

The only goal of the game came in the 53rd minute when Toby Andrews slamned home through a crowded penalty area after a free kick cross led to a shot that spun out off the goalkeeper.

Elsewhere, an Adam Vyse hat-trick saw Felixstowe & Walton United go down to a 3-0 defeat at Maldon & Tiptree to leave the Seasiders 14th.

In Pitching In Southern League Premier Central a goal from substitute Luke Ingram inside the last 10 minutes saw Needham Market take a point in a 1-1 draw at Banbury United to keep their unbeaten start going.

Tempers flare during Bury Town's home game with Dereham TownPicture: Neil Dady

Despite both sides having chances, the match in Oxfordshire remained goalless heading into the final 15 minutes.

It was the hosts, who had started the day in seventh position, who broke the deadlock in front of a crowd of 447 in the 77th minute with Kelvin Langmead's powerful header from a left-sided corner.

But Kevin Horlock's side saw their patient probing rewarded in the 82nd minute when the ball was worked out to Joe Marsden on the left whose excellent cross to the far post just needed the touch from Ingram to convert it, which he duly did.

With Coaville Town winning 2-0 at Rushall Olympic, it saw Needham, who host Lowestoft in the home leg of Suffolk Premier Cup final on Tuesday (7.30pm), drop to second place as joint leaders.

Meanwhile, Lowestoft Town (10th) warmed up for the final with a draw of their own, 1-1 at King's Langley while Leiston (21st) drew 2-2 at Hitchin Town.

In the Buildbase FA Vase Second Round Qualifying there was no unwanted drama for higher-league Mildenhall Town at neighbours Lakenheath as they pulled off a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Two goals inside five minutes midway through the first half quickly took the tie away from the hosts with Casey Philips' 20th minute close-range volley followed by a great bit of individual skill by Tanner Call.

Poor defending saw James Hall put Ricky Cornish's side into a 3-0 lead in the 48th minute before Tom Thulborn's pressing on keeper Danny Crump earned him a goal back in the 65th minute.

Mildenhall players celebrate Tanner Call's fine individual goal putting them 2-0 up at LakenheathPicture: Mecha Morton

But despite a late rally the second goal was not forthcoming at The Nest to make it back-to-back defeats for Ben Cowling's promotion-hunting side.

Walsham-le-Willows boss Trevor Collins had revealed he had prioritsed their Vase tie at lower-league Sheringham ahead of their Suffolk Premier Cup game with a young Ipswich Town side on Wednesday.

It just about paid off as the Willows looked to be headed for a penalty shootout before Matt Collin's late header earned them a place in the first round with a 1-0 victory.

With Walsham having had to pull out of the Emirates FA Cup without kicking a ball due to Covid-19 concerns, the £725 prize money will be a very welcome addition along with the prospect of earning the village club more.

Rhys Mazey fires a free kick at goal for Lakenheath against Mildenhall Town in the FA VasePicture: Mecha Morton

Thetford Town were eliminated from the competition after an injury-time goal saw Norwich United progress 2-1 in an all-Thurlow Nunn Premier Division tie at Mundford Road, reports Simon Staines.

With the score at 1-1 and a penalty shoot-out moments away, Sam Watts headed home a deep corner to send the visitors into the next round.

The teams have started their seasons in contrasting form with Norwich United unbeaten in eight games and Thetford on a run of six successive defeats.

Having finished the first half strongly, Thetford took the lead in the opening minute of the second half through a Max Melanson penalty. Joao Varela had latched on to a forward pass before being tripped in the penalty area and Melanson struck low to Dickerson’s right.

Casey Philips celebrates opening the scoring for Mildenhall at LakenheathPicture: Mecha Morton

The visitors hit back in the 61st minute through a delightful Natty Stewart strike, firing in a 20-yard strike into the top left-hand corner in United's first serious effort on goal.

There was little to choose between the teams from then on with only half-chances, but the visitors enjoyed a sustained spell of possession as the game approached its conclusion leading to Watts’ decisive goal.

Recently crowned 2019/20 Suffolk Senior Cup winners Ipswich Wanderers progressed 1-0 at home to London Colney courtesy of a Matt Blake first half penalty while

Elsewhere, Cornard United exited the competition with a 3-0 defeat at higher-league New Salamis while it was also the end of the road to Wembley for Debenham LC, Guy Hayes' side losing 2-0 at Whittlesey Athletic.

On Friday night, Haverhill Rovers booked their place in the first round by ending a run of three consecutive 4-0 defeats with a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind victory at West Essex.

It was the third time Marc Abbot's side have recorded that scoreline this season with captain Ben Bradley completing a dramatic turnaround from 3-1 down with an angled finish in the 83rd minute.

Halstead Town are in FA Vase action tomorrow at Baldock Town with manager Mark McLean having injury issues to overcome .

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Newmarket Town responded to their 4-1 defeat at Norwich United last weekend with a 4-1 victory at home to Kirkley & Pakefield.

Ross Paterson converted a Dave Cowley cross to give the Jockeys an early lead but the visitors equalised in the 19th minute through left-back Ant Cox's curling free kick.

The hosts took firm control of the second half through with three unanswered goals; a Jon Carver header, a Ross Paterson turn and finish in the penalty box and the striker's hat-trick completed by chipping in a spilled shot.

What was only their second win in their opening five matches sees Michael Shinn's side move up to 12th.

Elsewhere, Ely City (9th) drew 0-0 at home to Hadleigh United (4th) while Stowmarket Town had seen a match called off due to Covid-19 concerns for the second weekend running .

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Framlingham Town (9th) hit nine past AFC Sudbury Reserves (8th) on the latter's 3G pitch at The MEL Group Stadium in a 9-2 victory.

Danny Smith, Joe Berry, Jake Seaber, Callum Knights, Jamie Brooks and James Carragher all got themselves on the scoresheet in the rout, with The Castlemen having led 4-0 at half-time.

Needham Market Reserves (12th) also had a big win, 8-1 at home to bottom side Wisbech St Mary, who have now conceded 49 goals in their nine matches, only scoring nine.

Leiston Reserves managed to come away from King's Lynn Town Reserves with a 5-1 victory.

There was also a high-scoring affair at The New Croft where Haverhill Borough and Diss Town took a point apiece following a 3-3 draw.

It will have been seen as a better result in the end from the Diss Town camp though, with their equaliser coming in the 92nd minute.

Ryan Kent's two stunning early goals had put Borough 2-0 up before the visitors pulled one back before the interval.

Ronnie Ledwith restored the host's two-goal advantage before the Tangerines' comeback.

Kyle Baker, Bryn Mullen and Harley Peek were all on target Diss who end the day 10th, while it was only a fourth point in six games for Borough who sit 17th.