Jake Chambers-Shaw struck in stoppage time to earn Bury Town a 2-1 win over Heybridge Swifts – and in doing so helped the Blues to banish some of the disappointment from the previous week's Emirates FA Cup exit.

Bury, who handed debuts to all three of their recent loan additions from Ipswich Town, held the lead at the break through Cemal Ramadan's 36th-minute penalty.

Andy Fennell subsequently drew visiting Swifts level with just four minutes left to play at the Denny Bros Stadium, but deep into injury time substitute Chambers-Shaw showed good composure to pick out the far corner and earn his team a second win of the new Pitching In Isthmian League North Division season.

Neighbouring AFC Sudbury kept up their positive start as they chalked up a 3-0 win from their trip to Basildon United.

All of the goals came in the second half at Gardiners Close, where summer signings Romario Dunne, Jamie Shaw and Dan Gilchrist ensured the Yellows have picked up 10 points from the first 12 on offer this term.

Stowmarket Town battled back from being a goal down to claim a 1-1 draw at Brentwood Town, with Josh Mayhew bagging the goal for the Old Gold & Blacks, but there was disappointment for Felixstowe & Walton United after they lost 2-1 in Essex at Coggeshall Town.

Meanwhile, equivalent-level Soham Town Rangers are still awaiting their first win in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Midlands Division after they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Loughborough Dynamo.

Joe Carden's goal had the bottom-of-the-table Greens in front at half-time, but the visitors scored three times without reply after the restart.

Up at Step 3 in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central, Needham Market are still winless, but they were involved in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Banbury United.

Luke Ingram, Callum Page and Ben Fowkes scored the goals for the Marketmen, who sit second from bottom in the early-season standings.

Joe Carden celebrates his goal for Soham Town Rangers at the weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

Lowestoft Town also shipped three goals but could only score two themselves as they went down 3-2 at home to Rushall Olympic.

Two goals from Jake Reed looked to have earned the Trawlerboys a share of the spoils at Crown Meadow, only for the visitors to strike decisively in the 90th minute.

There was a victory for Leiston to celebrate through as they ran out 2-1 winners at Peterborough Sports.

Finlay Barnes scored both of the Suffolk side's goals in Cambridgeshire, and in the process wrapped up a third straight win in all competitions – the first time Leiston have achieved that feat since late 2018.

Mildenhall Town's impressive run of results continued with a 2-1 victory at previously unbeaten Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Wroxham.

The Yachtsmen had won 18 straight league matches across different campaigns, including eight on the bounce in 2021/22.

And it looked like they were on course for yet another victory when Ryan Curtis put them one-up early on at Trafford Park.

However, Ricky Cornish's visitors responded soon after through a Dan Brown header, with the same player then going on to see a penalty kick saved in the second half.

However, he made amends around the 70-minute mark by firing in what turned out to be the winner. It extended Mildenhall's run to seven games unbeaten, which includes six wins, achieved against the likes of higher-league Royston Town and Yaxley.

Another winning run to fall was the one that belonged to Newmarket Town, who went down 2-1 at Norwich United, having previously racked up six victories on the bounce.

Sam Gomarsall had drawn the Jockeys level during the second half at Plantation Park, but Mac Gee's 89th-minute goal sealed all three points for hosting Norwich.

It was the same scoreline for Lakenheath, who saw their winless run stretch to eight matches after going down by the odd goal in three at home to Gorleston.

A goal from youngster Brandon Morris had hosting Heath all square at one apiece, yet it was the visiting Greens who came out on top courtesy of Christy Finch's 63rd-minute effort.

Halstead Town bowed out of the FA Vase to Potton United. Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere, it was an afternoon to forget for Haverhill Rovers, who dropped into the bottom two after suffering a 5-0 home defeat at the hands of Fakenham Town.

Rovers found themselves three goals down at the break and were unable to recover, with the Ghosts going on to score a couple more without reply at The New Croft.

Ely City were also beaten without scoring, losing out 2-0 at home to newly-promoted Mulbarton Wanderers, while Thetford Town did not trouble the score sheet after losing 3-0 at Kirkley & Pakefield.

There was drama in the Buildbase FA Vase as Hadleigh United advanced on a penalty shootout away at Walthamstow.

Steve Holder's men played out a 0-0 draw in north east London before goalkeeper Nick Punter made a crucial save to seal the Brettsiders' place in the next round 5-4 on spot kicks.

Long Melford's recent upturn in form also continued courtesy of a 3-0 home victory over Little Oakley.

A Ben Judge brace – coupled with a goal from George Day – did the damage for the Villagers, who have now scored 13 goals without reply in all competitions.

Whitton United are also through following their 4-3 home victory at the expense of Enfield Borough, which included a brace from new signing Asa Milliard.

There was joy for Step 6 outfit Debenham LC, who overcame higher-league Peterborough Northern Star 4-2 on penalties to secure their passage into the next round. The tie had finished level at 1-1, with Ryan Gardiner on target for the Hornets.

An own goal and a strike from George Mrozek also did the job for Ipswich Wanderers as they ran out 2-1 winners away from home at Harwich & Parkeston.

However, Brantham Athletic, Woodbridge Town and Halstead Town fell at the first hurdle, with all three suffering defeats at home. It was Holland FC who got the better of Brantham 2-1, while Woodbridge lost 5-4 on penalties to Woodford Town after a 1-1 draw and Halstead suffered a 2-1 defeat to Potton United.

Haverhill Borough's interest in this year's tournament is also over after they lost 1-0 on the road at Newbury Forest.

Meanwhile, the tie involving Walsham-le-Willows and March Town United was abandoned after a spectator was taken ill and an ambulance was called. The two teams will meet again at Summer Road on Tuesday night.

Like Wroxham and Newmarket, Harleston Town saw their 100 per cent winning record ended at the weekend.

Despite a goal from Lawrence Cheese, the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North leaders suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Leiston Reserves.

There was better news for Diss Town, as Conor Nicolle's interim stint in charge ended with a 2-0 home victory over Peterborough North End.

Strikers Ryan Gibbs and James Bemrose scored a goal apiece for the Tangerines, who will be jointly managed by Matt Coote and Mark Sutcliffe going forward.

Also racking up a victory was Framlingham Town, with George Exworth notching twice in their 4-1 victory at Needham Market Reserves.

Danny Smith and Max Willett were also on target for the Castlemen as they made it 10 points collected from the last 15 on offer.

In the First Division South, Friday night under the lights saw Cornard United play out a 3-3 draw at home with May & Baker.

Charlie Gilbert, Jack Graham and Charlie Lindoe all found the back of the net for the Ards, who halted a two-game losing sequence in the process.

Twenty-four hours later, AFC Sudbury Reserves lost 1-0 at Wormley Rovers – extending their winless run to five matches.

