The undoubted highlight of the weekend's non-league action was AFC Sudbury making national headlines by becoming the only guaranteed eighth tier club to make it into the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup.

Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop's side had faced a daunting task at home to a Dartford, the undefeated leaders of the Vanarama National League South, in the fourth qualifying round.

But after falling behind to Jack Jebb's 25-yard strike in added on time in the first half they drew level five minutes into the second period via Reece Harris' free kick.

The AFC Sudbury bench celebrates at the final whistle as it confirms their place in the first round proper of the FA Cup Picture: Mecha Morton

Dartford were then reduced to 10 men when skipper Tom Bonner received a second yellow card for an off-the-ball incident in the 59th minute.

Spurred on by the majority of the 820 crowd, Sudbury went on to record a famous 3-1 victory with a bending effort from Shane Temple (63') added to by a stoppage-time run and finish from skipper Lewis O'Malley.

It is only the second time since the Yellows were formed in 1999 that the club will feature in the first round proper, with yesterday's draw seeing them handed a local derby at home to Sky Bet League Two Colchester United on November 6.

Jamie Shaw leads the emotional celebrations for AFC Sudbury at the final whistle in their FA Cup tie Picture: Mecha Morton

Read more about Saturday's tie with Liam Apicella's match report and see what joint manager Andrews had to say in our post-match video interview.

It was also a memorable day for Needham Market and their supporters, after finally getting their first win of the season in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central in some style.

Kevin Horlock's Marketmen had gone nine games without a victory, including drawing their last five, to sit second from bottom of the table.

There was soon no lingering doubt about them coming away with three points from Cambridgeshire though as they fired in half-a-dozen goals to inflict a 6-1 defeat on Hitchin Town.

Lewis O’Malley scores AFC Sudbury’s third goal in their FA Cup victory over Dartford Picture: Mecha Morton

Byron Lawrence scored twice alongside on-loan Ipswich Town player Callum Page for a 3-1interval lead.

Lawrence then completed his hat-trick with a 72nd minute penalty with further goals coming either side from Page and Ben Fowkes in a result that lifts Needham up two places to 18th.

Elsewhere in the division, a goal in each half, via William Davies and George Quantrell, was enough for Leiston to make it back-to-back home victories by a 2-1 scoreline over Barwell. It leaves Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger's side seventh and a point outside the top five play-off zone.

But Lowestoft Town (17th) went down to their second defeat in four days with both of hosting Nuneaton Borough's goals in a 2-0 win coming in the last 20 minutes.

Down a level in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, Bury Town bounced back from their FA Trophy exit to Wisbech Town with a 2-0 statement victory at fellow promotion chasers Maldon & Tiptree.

Taylor Hastings had got Ben Chenery's side off to the perfect start by scoring inside the first minute and they eventually doubled their advantage via a Cemal Ramadan penalty 14 minutes from time.

It sees the Bury leapfrog the Jammers into fourth position in the table and lie five points behind leaders Canvey Island with a game in hand.

Felixstowe & Walton United are eighth in the table after responding to successive defeats with a 2-1 victory at home to Tilbury which saw first half goals from Zak Brown (pen) and Henry Barley.

Cemal Ramadan and Jake Chmabers Shaw celebrate Bury Town's second goal at Maldon & Tiptree Picture: Neil Dady

But Stowmarket Town (12th) saw a positive run of form, with three wins and a draw from their last four, end with a 2-0 defeat at Romford, with a goal coming in each half in Essex.

Across in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Midlands, Soham Town Rangers saw a half-time lead via Ally Conway at Ilkeston turn into a 3-1 defeat. Both sides ended with 10 men with Conway and Chapman straight after each other in a heated final 10 minutes.

The result leaves Robbie Mason's men 16th in the table and without a win in their last three (two defeats).

Bury Town's Cemal Ramadan fires in a shot at Maldon & Tiptree

Down at Step 5, in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Ely City bounced back from their mid-week defeat at Lakenheath by the same 3-0 scoreline at Hadleigh United.

Ben Tait, Adam Capel and Luke Young were all on target for the mid-table Robins in a result which sees Hadleigh's winless run extend to eight matches and drops Steve Holder's side to 17th.

Brantham Athletic (15th) responded to successive defeats with an impressive 1-0 home win against second-placed Wroxham, holding on to James Lee's header with 10 men, following Tom Lawson's 75th minute red card.

There were away defeats for both Woodbridge Town (7th), 1-0 at Fakenham Town, and Newmarket Town (8th), 3-1 at leaders Gorleston.

Bury's Jake Chambers Shaw skips past Scott Kemp of Maldon & Tiptree Picture: Neil Dady

But Kirkley & Pakefield (11th) came away from their trip to Lakenheath (10th) with a precious three points courtesy of a 2-1 victory with Dean Drogan's second-half equaliser ultimately counting for nothing after a 62nd minute corner was converted.

Walsham-le-Willows' (6th) strong run of form, having taken five wins in an unbeaten seven-game period, came to an end at Mulbarton Wanderers, who completed a second-half turnaround to win 2-1.

Jamie Smith's 12th goal of the season had put the Willows ahead at the interval before Sam Whiting and Ben Thompson struck.

Long Melford also lost 2-1, at Norwich United to leave Jamie Bradbury's side in 13th position.

Sam Cornish of Maldon & Tiptree battles with Bury Town's Carlos Edwards Picture: Neil Dady

There were a trio of goalless draws; for managerless Haverhill Rovers (19th) at Swaffham Town, Thetford Town (9th) at home to March Town United and Mildenhall Town (5th) at home to Whitton United (18th).

Down in the First Division North, Diss Town (8th) - who had lost 8-2 in their previous fixture at Sheringham - shared the points at home to Framlingham Town (6th) in a 2-2 draw.

The Castlemen had gone ahead in the 28th minute before James Bemrose replied on the stroke of half-time.

Adam Race converted a spilled free kick in the 68th minute to give the Tangerines hope of collecting all three points but a late header from a corner meant they had to settle for just one. The Framlingham goals came from George Exworth and Brett Crisp.

Goalmouth action as Diss Town played out a 2-2 draw at home to Framlingham Town Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography 2021

Harleston Town extended their lead to eight points after by defeating previously second-placed Whittlesey Athletic 4-0 at The Rec in a game which saw the visitors end with nine men.

A Joshua Durham penalty came before the first red card was issued with Lawrence Cheese doubling the hosts' advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Callum Olpin made it 3-0 early in the second half before Whittlesey were reduced to 10 men for the final five minutes, with Brett Crisp's then wrapping up the rout.

Diss Town's Owen Woodhouse gets his toe on the ball ahead of Framlingham goalscorer George Exmouth Picture: Mark Bullimore

Elsewhere in the division, Leiston Reserves drew 3-3 at Great Yarmouth Town while there were 1-0 home defeats for Debenham LC,

against Sheringham, and Needham Market Reserves, against Norwich CBS.

In the First Division South, Cornard United (17th) recorded only their second league win in 16 matches with a 2-1 success at mid-table Barkingside.

Former Colchester United professional Ollie Sims took the man-of-the-match award with an assist and a goal for the Ards, with the winner coming in the 76th minute.

Framlingham Town players celebrate scoring at Diss Town Picture: Mark Bullimore

Second-placed Halstead Town made it four wins on the bounce with a 2-0 victory against Hackney Wick, at the latter's adopted home ground at Witham Town's Spa Road.

Both goals came at either ends of the first half with Jordan Palmer's early finish followed by Alife Cleal taking the ball round the 'keeper before converting in a fourth successive game.

It leaves Halstead three points off leaders Ipswich Wanderers, who played out a goalless draw at home to Buckhurst Hill, though the north Essex side have played two games more.

AFC Sudbury Reserves made it an even better day for the club by coming back from Frenford with a 3-2 victory to leave Danny Laws' side 16th in the table.

Diss Town goalscorer James Bemrose on the ball against Framlingham Town Picture: Mark Bullimore

Meanwhile, Haverhill Borough went down to a fourth straight defeat, 2-0 at Newbury Forest, to leave them level on points now with basement side Brimsdown, who held Wivenhoe Town to a goalless draw.

Midweek Fixtures (Kick-offs 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, October 19

Pitching In Southern Premier League Central Division

Banbury United v Leiston

Lowestoft Town v Royston Town

Needham Market v Biggleswade Town

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

AFC Sudbury v Great Wakering Rovers

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Brantham Athletic v Whitton United

Mulbarton Wanderers v Thetford Town

Newmarket Town v March Town United

BBC Essex Senior Cup

Halstead Town v May & Baker

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk